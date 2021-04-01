Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza took to social media announcing that she is expecting her first child. She posted a picture with her baby bump and wrote, ”Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.” Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15. Also Read - Dia Mirza 'Makes Memories' With Vaibhav Rekhi And Daughter Samaira in Stunning Pics From Maldives

Several Bollywood celebrities commented on Dia’s post congratulating her. Actor Konkona Sensharma wrote, ‘Oh my!! This is the happiest news!! Congratulations my lovely’ with heart emojis. Even Gauahar Khan wrote, ‘Super news ! Congratulations n blessings.’ Other celebrities who congratulated Dia Mirza include Divya Khosla Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dino Morea, Malaika Arora, Mrunal Thakur and Vikrant Massey among others. The comment section of Dia Mirza’s post is filled with heart emojis. Also Read - Dia Mirza in Rs 4,68,000 Lehenga Twirls Her Way Into The Hearts of Fans - See Pics

Currently, Dia has been vacationing in the Maldives with her husband Vaibhav and her stepdaughter. She has also posted several images on social media from the trip. One picture, where Dia poses with her stepdaughter, has particularly captured social media fancy. On the work front, Dia will be next seen in Wild Dog.