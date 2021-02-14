Actor Dia Mirza is all set to take the plunge on February 15, Monday, with Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi. The former beauty queen is getting married in an intimate ceremony with Vaibhav Rekhi at her house in Mumbai. On Saturday night, the actor hosted a pre-wedding bash at her place – the photos of the same are now going viral on social media. Dressed in an ivory lace dress, the actor looked pretty as she posed for the paparazzi on Saturday night. Also Read - Who is Vaibhav Rekhi, The Man Dia Mirza is Marrying?

While Dia and Vaibhav haven’t officially spoken about their wedding, the actor accepts the wishes and congratulatory messages that the photographers gave while clicking her on Saturday night. Dia blushed, smiled, and said ‘thank you’ to all who congratulated her on the news of her wedding. Check out this video: Also Read - Dia Mirza to Tie The Knot With Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, Monday

In the photos that are being widely shared by Dia’s fans on social media, the actor is seen posing with Vaibhav and a few close friends. It seemed like a small get together where friends and family members celebrated the two happy souls coming together.

Dia, who’s a former beauty queen and one of the most loved faces in the industry, was spotted last night as she posed and smiled for the paparazzi. The actor is a leading environmentalist and a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador. She also runs her own production house called Born Free Entertainment with her ex-husband and friend Sahil Sangha.