Dia Mirza Breaks Silence on R Madhavan’s Character Stalking Her in ‘Rehna Hai…’: ‘I Was Uncomfortable’

Dia Mirza finally admitted that she felt uncomfortable with the narrative of her debut Bollywood film Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein.

Dia Mirza Recalls Being Uncomfortable With Her Character in RHTDM: Dia Mirza is gearing up for her road-trip movie Dhak Dhak. The actress known for her poignant portrayal in films like Bheed, Thappad, Sanju and Kurbaan, is still hailed for her Bollywood debut Rehnaa Hai Tere Dil Mein. The former Miss India Pacific International 2000 recently spoke about her character in the Gautham Vasudev Menon directorial and why she was uncomfortable during the filming. The Dhak Dhak actress admitted that she found R Madhavan’s character problematic in the movie. She also drew parallels between RHTDM and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

DIA MIRZA WEIGHS IN ON R MADHAVAN’S CHARACTER IN REHNA HAI TERE DIL MEIN

Dia, in an interaction with Bollywood Hungama said, “I was uncomfortable when Maddy’s character was stalking me. Although Reena (Dia’s character) acknowledges it. She gives it off to him. She has that moment when she tells him off. What works that people get past that notion, that it’s okay, is the fact that Maddy’s character, at the end of the value, has very strong values, is respectful, is kind, is well-intentioned, most importantly”. On being quizzed whether her character in Rehna Hai… chose the right partner, she opined, “Arey ab kya bole. Main ye bhi sochti thi ki Saif itna achha aadmi hai, wo usko chhod ke kyu chali jayegi. And wo Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam mein dikhaya tha. So it’s very interesting ki ek aisi film aati hai jo aapko ye point of view dikhati hai, ek aisi aati hai jo aapko wo point of view dikhati hai (What can I say now. Saif was such a good man, I’d wonder why she’d leave him. That was shown in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. So it’s very interesting that a film shows a point of view, while another film shows another point of view). Agar kabhi sequel bane (If there’s ever a sequel made), toh it’ll be very interesting to see where these people are today”.

Dhak Dhak also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanjana Sanghi and Ratna Pathak Shah in crucial roles. The film is set to release on October 13, 2023.

