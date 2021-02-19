Actor Dia Mirza tied the knot with her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. After breaking all the stereotypes by calling a female priest for their wedding and cancelling the Bidai rituals, the couple is back on the buzz as they ditched their honeymoon to focus on work. The newlywed Dia Mirza who had turned into the most gorgeous bride of B-town, was spotted for the first time after her wedding at the Mumbai airport on February 19, 2021. Also Read - Aditi Rao Hydari, in Rs 38600 Saree-Look, is Both Radiant And Ravishing at Dia Mirza's Wedding

Dia Mirza is in a rush this month, first because of her wedding and now today, on February 19, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport as she flew to New Delhi for work. The Sanju actor switched her work mode on instead of vacation mode as she ditched her honeymoon for her upcoming venture. On Friday, Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself and revealed jetting off to Delhi for work. Along with posing for the camera, she captioned the photo as “Chalo Dilli” and conveyed to fans that after her much-talked-about wedding, it’s “Work Mode” for her now. No doubt Dia Mirza’s priority is her work. Also Read - Vaibhav Rekhi's ex-Wife Sunaina Rekhi Breaks Silence on His Wedding With Dia Mirza

In the pictures, Dia can be seen wearing a Royal-blue Kurti teamed up with Chikankari palazzo pants. To complete her look, she opted for black shades and have tied her hair in a low ponytail. Also Read - Dia Mirza Says 'No to Kanyadaan And Bidaai' at Her Wedding - Smashing The Patriarchy The Right Way!

Check out Dia’s post-marriage glow pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Dia got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in a Hindu wedding ceremony on Monday, February 15. The couple performed their wedding rituals as instructed by the female priest named Sheela Atta. It was a thoughtful decision made by Dia who wanted to set a beautiful example against the patriarchy by opening doors for the women who want to enter into popular male bastions. The actor mentioned that she had seen the priestess performing rituals at her friend’s wedding earlier and that’s where she decided that she will be setting that example for others to follow.