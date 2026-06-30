Dia Mirza faces online heat as netizens call her son’s behaviour towards coconut vendor: ‘Insensitive attitude’

Dia Mirza has found herself at the centre of an online debate after recounting an incident involving her five-year-old son and a coconut vendor. Here's what happened and how social media reacted to the viral clip.

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Dia Mirza (PC: Instagram)

Dia Mirza has long been known for her environmental activism and her consistent efforts to promote sustainable living. Whether it’s speaking about climate change or encouraging people to reduce plastic use, the actor has often used her platform to raise awareness about environmental issues. However, one of her remarks has unexpectedly gone viral and is facing a lot of criticism online. During a conversation on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Dia shared an incident involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan, and a coconut delivery vendor. While the actress narrated the incident as a proud parenting moment, the story quickly divided opinion on social media. Some applauded the values she is teaching her son, while others felt the interaction reflected privilege rather than awareness. The clip has since gone viral, triggering a larger debate about parenting and how such messages are communicated.

Why is Dia Mirza getting trolled?

The controversy began after Dia Mirza appeared on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where the two discussed parenting and climate-conscious living. During the conversation, Dia recalled an incident in which a coconut vendor delivered coconut water to her home in plastic bags along with plastic straws. According to the actress, her son Avyaan answered the door and immediately pointed out that plastic was not allowed in their home. She said he asked the vendor to remove the coconuts from the plastic packaging, place them down, and take the plastic and straws back with him.

Soha Ali Khan praised the young boy for confidently expressing his views on protecting the environment and some questioned her son behaviour. The podcast clip soon began circulating across social media platforms, where it received mixed reactions.

Imagine talking so rudely and with such entitlement to someone who’s literally providing you a service in 40 degree centigrade The entitlement is unreal – it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don’t plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it… pic.twitter.com/DUVpukfnAH — Meme Flix (@meme_flix) June 29, 2026

Netizens react to the viral video

The story quickly became a talking point online with many users criticising the interaction and Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan behaviour. Several people argued that the coconut vendor was simply doing his job and using commonly available packaging to deliver the order. Some social media users also accused Dia of displaying “entitlement” and “nsulated privilege”.

One user wrote on X, “A child scolds a poor coconut vendor, who sells door to door trying to make ends meet in scorching Indian summers, to “take back his plastic,” while adults celebrate it as “standing up to a grown-up”, another commented, “The entitlement is unreal – it blinds them to basic respect and decency”, another wrote, “Avyaan should stop using ACs, Fridge, & fuel guzzling SUVs as well”, another X user shared, “The blinding privilege and the dumbness.”

A child scolds a poor coconut vendor, who sells door to door trying to make ends meet in scorching Indian summers, to “take back his plastic,” while adults celebrate it as “standing up to a grown-up.” Then the mother of the said child appears on camera, fully decked out in 20+… https://t.co/D6SKA3tXGR — Prachi Bora (@HokiePrachi) June 29, 2026

Meh the boy doesn’t consider the delivery boy as an adult. Children are very aware of hierarchy and he gets that the delivery boy is powerless around him. So kudos on teaching a child to be unnecessarily rude to a service provider. https://t.co/6g7HUmuclI — Wordita (@wordi25) June 29, 2026

There is a level of tone deafness that comes with privilege. Your job as you gain more and more privilege is to protect yourself against that tone deafness. This doesn’t just apply to celebrities. We are all victims to it. Saavdhan rahe, satarak rahe aur aache dost banaye jo… https://t.co/EutTxFe4d9 — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) June 30, 2026

Avyaan should stop using ACs, Fridge, & fuel guzzling SUVs as well. Nothing irritates me more than entitled bitches laughing as if they’ve achieved some big thing by being rude to a nariyal paani wala ‍♀️ https://t.co/O3f5iSWm7K — मैत्री हिंदू (@Saffronkoffee) June 29, 2026

the entitlement in the genes is so fvng annoying imagine being rude to a poor man who is just trying to survive by making door to door deliveries working hard if u cant say anything kind atleast dont b rude even if u are a kid https://t.co/Y3orI7SCrU — n (@inlostworlld) June 30, 2026

The viral clip has certainly sparked conversations far beyond the original podcast, with people discussing not only environmental responsibility but also kindness, respect and the way values are passed on to children.