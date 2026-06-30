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Dia Mirza faces online heat as netizens call her son’s behaviour towards coconut vendor: ‘Insensitive attitude’

Dia Mirza has found herself at the centre of an online debate after recounting an incident involving her five-year-old son and a coconut vendor. Here's what happened and how social media reacted to the viral clip.

Written by: Alice Topno
Updated: June 30, 2026, 4:38 PM IST
Dia Mirza faces online heat as netizens call her son's behaviour towards coconut vendor: 'Insensitive attitude'
Dia Mirza (PC: Instagram)

Dia Mirza has long been known for her environmental activism and her consistent efforts to promote sustainable living. Whether it’s speaking about climate change or encouraging people to reduce plastic use, the actor has often used her platform to raise awareness about environmental issues. However, one of her remarks has unexpectedly gone viral and is facing a lot of criticism online. During a conversation on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, Dia shared an incident involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan, and a coconut delivery vendor. While the actress narrated the incident as a proud parenting moment, the story quickly divided opinion on social media. Some applauded the values she is teaching her son, while others felt the interaction reflected privilege rather than awareness. The clip has since gone viral, triggering a larger debate about parenting and how such messages are communicated. 

Why is Dia Mirza getting trolled?  

The controversy began after Dia Mirza appeared on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast, where the two discussed parenting and climate-conscious living. During the conversation, Dia recalled an incident in which a coconut vendor delivered coconut water to her home in plastic bags along with plastic straws. According to the actress, her son Avyaan answered the door and immediately pointed out that plastic was not allowed in their home. She said he asked the vendor to remove the coconuts from the plastic packaging, place them down, and take the plastic and straws back with him. 

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Soha Ali Khan praised the young boy for confidently expressing his views on protecting the environment and some questioned her son behaviour. The podcast clip soon began circulating across social media platforms, where it received mixed reactions.  

Netizens react to the viral video 

The story quickly became a talking point online with many users criticising the interaction and Dia Mirza’s son Avyaan behaviour. Several people argued that the coconut vendor was simply doing his job and using commonly available packaging to deliver the order. Some social media users also accused Dia of displaying “entitlement” and “nsulated privilege”. 

One user wrote on X, “A child scolds a poor coconut vendor, who sells door to door trying to make ends meet in scorching Indian summers, to “take back his plastic,” while adults celebrate it as “standing up to a grown-up”, another commented, “The entitlement is unreal – it blinds them to basic respect and decency”, another wrote, “Avyaan should stop using ACs, Fridge, & fuel guzzling SUVs as well”, another X user shared, “The blinding privilege and the dumbness.” 

The viral clip has certainly sparked conversations far beyond the original podcast, with people discussing not only environmental responsibility but also kindness, respect and the way values are passed on to children.  

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About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is a Sub Editor at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she brings over three years of e ... Read More

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