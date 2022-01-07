Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza who gave birth to her first child, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, last year in May, has shared an adorable video of him on Instagram. Avyaan can be seen playing ‘peek a boo’ with a toy in a video released by the Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor. The video is accompanied with ‘If you’re happy and you know’ in the background. This is the first time Dia has shown her son to the public. She has chosen to hide the baby’s face in previous pictures and videos.Also Read - Year Ender 2021: From Kareena-Saif To Kapil-Ginni, Celebs Who Were Blessed With Babies This Year

"Peek-a-boo Playtime," Dia captioned the video of Avyaan she shared on her Instagram Stories. He can be seen grabbing the toy from Dia's hand and then looking at her innocently from underneath the toy in the video.

Take a look:

The actor seems to enjoy motherhood and is pleased to share her special moments with the rest of the world via her social media. Dia and her husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child, Avyaan, on May 14. Congratulations filled her Instagram comment section as soon as she shared the news.

While on the professional front, Dia Mirza recently starred as a fictional version of herself in the Netflix India series Call My Agent: Bollywood.

How cute is Dia Mirza’s little baby boy! Watch this space for more updates.