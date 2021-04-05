Mumbai: Days after announcing the pregnancy, actor Dia Mirza has clarified that she did not marry businessman Vaibhav Rekhi because she was pregnant. This comes after a social media user questioned the timing of her pregnancy. Also Read - Mommy-to-be Dia Mirza Slays Maternity Fashion in Rs 7,120 Breezy Summery Dress

After Dia took to social media announcing that she is expecting a child, a social media user commented on her post asking why should not the actor announced her pregnancy before the marriage. "That's so good, congrats. But the problem is, she tried to break the stereotypes with woman priests, why couldn't she announce her pregnancy before the marriage? Isn't becoming pregnant after marriage a stereotype we follow? Why can't women get pregnant before marriage?" the person commented.

To this Dia Mirza responded by saying that this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. "Interesting question. Firstly, we didn't marry because we were having a baby together. We were already marrying as we wanted to spend our lives together. We discovered we were going to have a baby while we were planning our wedding. So this marriage is not the result of pregnancy. We didn't announce the pregnancy until we knew its safe (medical reasons). This is the happiest news of my life. I've waited for many many years for this to happen. No way I would hide it for any reason other than medical," she wrote. She further added that having a child is a beautiful gift of life. "Only answering this because 1) Having a child is a beautiful gift of life 2) There must never be any shame attached to this beautiful journey 3) As women we must always exercise our choice 4) Whether we choose to be single and parent a child or be in a marriage it is after all our choice 5) As a society we must un stereotype our idea of what is right or wrong, instead of training ourselves to ask what is fair or unfair," the actor further added.

Dia Mirza took to social media on April 1 announcing that she is expecting her first child. She posted a picture with her baby bump and wrote, ”Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb.” Dia Mirza tied the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15.