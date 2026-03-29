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Dia Mirza on Dhurandhar vs IC 814 Debate: Calls out jingoism trend, defends her series balanced approach

Dia Mirza on Dhurandhar vs IC 814 Debate: Calls out ‘jingoism trend’, defends her series’ balanced approach

Dia Mirza reacts to comparisons between Dhurandhar and IC 814, opens up on ‘jingoism’, trolling, and choosing meaningful stories.

When two powerful stories come from the same real-world backdrop, comparisons are bound to happen. But what happens when those comparisons turn into a bigger debate about storytelling itself? That’s exactly where the conversation around Dhurandhar and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack stands today. And now, actor Dia Mirza has stepped in, sharing her thoughts calmly, clearly, and without holding back.

Ever since Dhurandhar: The Revenge started dominating the box office, many viewers began comparing it with IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, the Netflix series based on the 1999 hijacking case. While Dhurandhar has been praised for its high-energy, patriotic tone, IC 814 took a more grounded and detailed approach. Some loved it, while others criticised it for being too soft.

This difference in tone became the centre of the conversation, and that’s where Dia Mirza’s recent comments come in.

Dia Mirza on ‘Jingoism’ in Cinema

Speaking during an interview, Dia addressed the ongoing comparison and the reactions her series received. She said, “The show was called out for humanising all the characters, including the terrorists. I guess it is because we are celebrating jingoism too much now. We adore it. There is a trend to enjoy and celebrate jingoism, which our show is not. I don’t regret it. It has such a balanced view and gives people the opportunity to see each side the way it was.” Her statement has now added a new layer to the debate: should films take a strong stance, or should they aim to present all sides?

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Dia also spoke about the challenges of having an opinion in today’s space. She shared that speaking up is not always easy, but it is important. Calling herself a follower of Shabana Azmi’s ideology, she said that art should have a purpose. According to her, if storytelling does not try to improve lives or bring new perspectives, it loses its value. She admitted, “We are trolled regularly. Beyond that, there are all kinds of intimidation because if you are not toeing the line and not in agreement with what larger forces expect, then it is not easy.”

Her words reflect the pressure many artists face when dealing with sensitive topics.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

While the debate continues, Dhurandhar 2 is clearly winning on the numbers front. The film has already earned Rs 778.77 crore net in India by Day 10, according to reports. It is now very close to crossing the lifetime India collection of RRR, which stands at Rs 782.20 crore. If the current trend continues, the film is expected to cross this mark soon, adding another milestone to its run.

At the end of the day, both Dhurandhar and IC 814 tell stories rooted in the same history, but in very different ways. One focuses on scale and emotion, while the other leans towards balance and detail. And maybe that’s why this debate is not slowing down anytime soon.

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