Mumbai: The year 2000 is regarded as the pinnacle of the Indian beauty pageant industry. India won three important titles, including Miss Universe, Miss World, and Miss Asia Pacific. Actor Dia Mirza who is also a social worker was crowned Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. Actors Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta won Miss World and Miss Universe the same year. The most powerful trio in the photo includes Dia in a black coat, Priyanka in a dress, and Lara in a pantsuit. Former beauty queens adorned Miss India sashes and looked stunning in their black outfits.

Dia Mirza took to Instagram to share an old photo of herself with Miss India Universe Lara Dutta, Miss India World Priyanka Chopra, and Miss India Asia Pacific, Dia herself. All three girls look lovely in their trendy outfits as they pose with pleasant and confident smiles in front of the camera in this picture from the year 2000. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Dia wrote," Throwing it back to the year 2000 with @priyankachopra @larabhupathi #TBT #ThursdayThrowback."

Take a look at the three beauty queens:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

Fans showered the post with several love-filled and enthusiastic comments. Lara Dutta also expressed her gratitude for the post as she wrote, “Three girls with a heart full of dreams and each other to lean on!! @priyankachopra @diamirzaofficial (sic).” While on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. Lara Dutta made a comeback with Akshay Kumar starter Bell Bottom. While Dia is enjoying motherhood, she was last seen alongside Taapsee Pannu in Thappad.

