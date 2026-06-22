Dia Mirza recalls working 28-hour non-stop shifts in early days amid debate over Deepika Padukone’s 8-hour workday demand

Dia Mirza has opened up about one of the toughest experiences from her early days in Bollywood, revealing that she once worked continuously for 28 hours without a script.

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Dia Mirza recalls working 28-hour non stop (PC: Instagram)

The conversation around long working hours in the entertainment industry has gained a lot of momentum in recent years. Earlier, actress Deepika Padukone had spoken about the importance of maintaining a healthy work-life balance which started with the debate of working eight hours is enough. Now recently, Dia Mirza has shared a startling experience from the early years of her career, revealing that she once worked for 28 hours straight without even having a proper script in hand. The actress, known for her honesty and thoughtful views, reflected on a time when such practices were often considered normal in Bollywood.

Dia Mirza’s reaveals 28-hour shoot experience

Looking back on her early years in the film industry, Dia Mirza revealed that she was once part of a shoot that stretched for 28 continuous hours. What made the situation even more challenging was the absence of a complete script. During their conversation with Farah Khan, she revealed, “Seedha 5 picturon mein kaam karne bhej diya, din ke 24 ghante, 27, 28 ghante non-stop. I used to always tell you, once you work with Pooja Films, you are prepared to work with any production house in the country. Because we worked hard. Didn’t get any script. Bas online sunaya aur bola yeh superhit hone waali hai, isko karlo bas.”

She shared many productions at the time operated without detailed planning. Actors would often arrive on set without knowing exactly what scenes they would be filming that day. As a newcomer trying to establish herself, Dia said she simply followed instructions and adapted to the demands of the production.

The actress explained that long shifts were often accepted as part of the profession, even though they were physically and mentally exhausting. Looking back now, she believes such practices should never have been considered normal.

Bollywood’s evolving work culture and 8-hour shift debate

Dia Mirza’s comments have once again highlighted the significant changes that have taken place in the industry over the years. Modern film productions are generally more structured, with detailed schedules, scripts, and contractual protections for actors and crew members. The conversation around workplace well-being in the film industry has gained significant attention, especially after Deepika Padukone highlighted the idea of an 8-hour work shift and the need for healthier working hours. Her stance was supported in public discussions by actors such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and Ananya Panday, who have also spoken about burnout and demanding shooting schedules. Deepika Padukone has consistently emphasized the importance of prioritising mental health and creating more balanced and structured professional environments, contributing to a broader shift in conversations that were previously less openly addressed in the industry.

Many production houses now place greater emphasis on limiting excessive work hours and ensuring safer working conditions for everyone involved in filmmaking.

About Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza is an actress, model, and environmental activist who gained fame after winning the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her Bollywood debut with the romantic film Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (2001), which later became a cult favorite among audiences.

Over the years, she has appeared in notable films such as Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Sanju, Thappad, and Bheed, where she is often appreciated for her subtle and meaningful performances. Alongside acting, she has also worked as a producer and contributed to projects like Love Breakups Zindagi and the web series Mind the Malhotras. Beyond films, she is widely respected for her environmental activism and serves as a UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, advocating for sustainability and climate awareness. She will be next seen in Siddharth P Malhotra directed movie Ikka.