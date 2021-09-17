Mumbai: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi finally welcomed their son Avyaan home after 4 months of being under the supervision of doctors in NICU (Neonatal intensive care unit). On Friday, Dia shared a monochrome picture with a sketch effect on her Instagram handle. The adorable picture featured her carrying Avyaan in her arms while he rests his head on her shoulder. Avyaan, who was born prematurely on May 14, was under the supervision of doctors in NICU.Also Read - Dia Mirza Names Baby Boy 'Avyaan', Here's What it Means

In a long post on Instagram, Dia thanked the doctors, medical staff who took care of the baby. "Our story has only just begun Avyaan 🐯. 15.09.2021. We are deeply grateful to many good people who took very good care of you Avyaan in the first 4 months of your life. Dr. Hari, Dr.Jui, Dr. Pradeep, Dr.Anish and all the nurses and @suryahospitals under the able leadership of Dr.Awasthi and Dr.Kabra 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 We will be forever grateful for the care and love you received from all of them", the actor wrote.

"Dr. Nozer and Rajneet our baby is finally home 😇🙏🏻❤️ And this would not have been possible without your response and timely care. A lifetime of gratitude to you 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Avyaan, you have taught us humility, grace, and the power of prayer 🐯 Stay blessed baby. You complete us in every way ❤️🧿 All our family and friends this time would not have been half as comforting without your strength and prayers. Thank YOU all. You know who you are 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻", Dia continued.

“Have to add, to all the parents out there who are coping with their premies being in NICU, love, strength and prayers for you and your little one’s”, she concluded.

