Actor Dia Mirza shared a stunning video clip that shows river Ganga flowing in its full glory in Rishikesh looking cleaner than ever. The ongoing coronavirus lockdown has reduced the human presence and industrial disposal of waste in the river and that’s the reason the holy river has become so clean that the river bed is visible. People have been sharing some beautiful videos and pictures of Ganga and its crystal clear water on social media citing how the lockdown has provided a great benefit to nature. Also Read - Ganga in Rishikesh Becomes Fit For Drinking And Shines Like Diamond in Haridwar, Netizens Share Stunning Pictures

While sharing the latest video of river Ganga from the holy city of Rishikesh, Dia wrote, “A lockdown on human activity is restoring natural resources. Clean water is necessary for health and progress Droplet#CleanGanga” (sic) Also Read - UP: Woman Throws 5 Children in Ganga After Quarrel With Husband

Earlier, many videos and pictures from Haridwar showing Ganga shining like a diamond went viral on social media. Several people pointed out how they never saw the river looking so clean and flowing without appearing muddy in their entire life. Many users also highlighted how a month of lockdown did what years of campaigns and government funds could not do.

The lockdown has given a much-required boost to the wildlife as well. Actor Juhi Chawla recently shared a video of dolphins returning to the Mumbai sea and peacocks being spotted in otherwise busy roads of the city. Several other creatures like pink flamingos and olive ridley turtles among others surprised the world by appearing in huge numbers ensured that they will not be disturbed by humans around. Another picture that went viral showed a pack of lions in Africa taking a nap on a road outside the national park in the absence of vehicles and usual traffic.

Did you find any unexpected change in nature around you?