Dia Mirza Talks About Rejection And Ageism, Says 'Loss of Opportunity…'

Dia Mirza Talks About Rejection And Ageism, Says ‘Loss of Opportunity…’

Recently, during an interview, Dia Mirza opened up about her career and insecurities she has faced as an actor in Bollywood industry.

Actress Dia Mirza is a big name in the Bollywood industry. Recently, during an interview, Dia opened up about her career and whether there is anything which she doesn’t really like about it. During a conversation with Filmfare, Dia also opened up about her insecurities as an actor. Meanwhile, Dia was recently seen in Dhak Dhak, which was released on October 13, 2023.

The actress has always been very vocal about her career. When she was asked what would be the one thing she would like to change when it comes to her professional journey, the actress responded, “The fact is that I came into cinema completely untrained and unprepared. I learned everything on the job. While that has its own merits, I do recognise the invaluable contribution a good, solid education in acting makes to helping an individual define their creative voice and choices. Most of my choices in the first eight to ten years of my career were made out of fear. I was ill-equipped to find my voice or the authenticity that now defines all my choices.”

When asked about the aspect of acting she dislikes the most, Dia responded that she doesn’t appreciate dealing with “the dissemination of false information” in the profession. The actress also mentioned the insecurities she has faced after becoming an actor. The actress said, “Oh yes. Absolutely! Especially when I was younger. The fear of losing out, the fear of rejection, the fear of ageism, and the loss of opportunity in an ageist industry.”

Coming back to Mirza’s career, the actress featured in Dhak Dhak, which also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja and the movie revolves around 4 women who come from different backgrounds. However, one thing, which unites them is the daring to ride bikes to the world’s highest motorable road, the Khardungla Pass. The film received a good response from the audience, and various appreciation poured in for Dia Mirza’s acting skills.

Dia entered the film industry with her debut in “Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein,” directed by Gautham Menon, which is a remake of the Tamil film “Minnale.” Subsequently, she featured in movies like “Alag,” “Dum,” “Deewaanapan,” “Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge,” “Tumsa Nahin Dekha: A Love Story,” “Parineeta,” “Dus,” “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” “Salaam Mumbai,” “Sanju,” “Bheed,” and “Thappad.”

