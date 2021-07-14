Mumbai: Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi welcome a baby boy and introduce him to the world as Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. In a deeply personal and emotional social media post, Dia shared that Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14, and is currently being cared for in a Neonatal ICU. Dia wrote, “To paraphrase Elizabeth Stone, “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.”Also Read - Shreya Ghoshal Reveals Her Baby's Name in a Beautiful Instagram Post, Dia Mirza-Neha Kakkar Comment

"These words perfectly exemplify Vaibhav & my feelings right now. Our heartbeat, our son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi was born on May 14th. Having arrived early, our little miracle has since then been cared for by tireless nurses and doctors in the Neonatal ICU."

Dia Mirza shares her pregnancy complications that were life-threatening. "A sudden appendectomy during my pregnancy and a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection could have led to sepsis and proven to be life-threatening. Thankfully, the timely care and intervention by our doctor ensured the safe birth of our baby via an emergency C-section. As we watch this tiny being, this Zen master in awe and wonder, we learn from him, in all humility, the true meaning of trusting the universe and of parenthood. And to not be afraid, and so we humbly take the lead from his resilience and courage. We do not have enough words to thank all those who continue to help us live this story of hope and faith and create a safe, healing, nurturing space for Avyaan and I. He will be home soon and his elder sister Samaira and grand parents are waiting to hold him in their arms."

“To our well-wishers and fans, I just want to say – your concern has always meant a lot to me and if it was possible to share this news before, we would have. Thank you all for all the love, light, faith and prayers. We extend them back to everyone who is struggling to hold on to hope right now or is praying for a loved one. We see you, we hear you and together, we will get past this time 💖🙏🏻💖”, Dia concluded.

Dia Mirza shares first glimpse of her son on Instagram

Dia gave us the first glimpse of her son Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in the most adorable way. In the picture, the actor was holding the little fingers of the newborn.

Dia and Vaibhav, as new parents have also requested the media to grant them privacy at this time so that they can give all their attention and energy to their baby.

We wish Dia and Vaibhav big congratulations!