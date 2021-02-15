Actor Dia Mirza is getting married to Mumbai-based businessman Vaibhav Rekhi today in an intimate ceremony at her place in Mumbai. On Monday, February 15, the day of her wedding, she took to her social media to flaunt her beautiful bridal mehendi and bridal shower pics. While Dia has not confirmed her wedding till now, but yes we can make through from her pictures where she is seen wearing a bride-to-be sash over her shoulder. Her first pictures are out. Dia Mirza wore a red Benarasi saree with a golden border and a plain red dupatta. Instead of red bangles, she opted for green Maharashtrian bangles for big day and paired them with two golden kadas. She opted for subtle makeup and placed a mangtika on the forehead. With a bindi and an exquisite gold necklace, Dia completed her look. Also Read - Dia Mirza Shares a Glimpse of Her Mehendi Ahead of Wedding With Vaibhav Rekhi - See Pic

Check out Dia Mirza’s bridal photo here:

Here’s everything you should know about their wedding:

-Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding will take place on Monday evening at Belair building in Pali Hill, Bandra.

-They have invited only a few guests for their wedding. Only selected members from their family will attend the marriage ceremony in Mumbai.

-Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding will happen in the building’s garden.

-Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi will get their marriage registered today, February 15, 2021.

-Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to enter the wedding from the groom Vaibhav Rekhi’s side. She flaunts his jutti.

-Dia Mirza will be marrying Vaibhav, who is a family to Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani.

Who is Vaibhav Rekhi?

Dia Mirza is marrying Vaibhav Rekhi, who lives in Mumbai’s Pali Hill area and is the founder of a Piramal Fund Management Pvt. Ltd. As reported by The Quint, Vaibhav is also associated with Piramal-Capital and Housing Finance. Dia and Vaibhav are believed to be dating each other for a little over a year. According to reports, Vaibhav was earlier married to yoga instructor Sunaina Rekhi, with whom he has a daughter. On the other hand, Dia Mirza was earlier married to Sahil Sangha and had announced her separation in 2019.

We congratulate the newly married couple. Best Wishes!