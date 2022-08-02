Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza’s niece and daughter of Congress leader Feroz Khan – Tanya Kakde, died on Monday in a car crash in Hyderabad. Dia took to her Instagram to share the sad news and penned an emotional note that read: “My niece. My child. My Jaan. Gone into the light. May you find peace and love wherever you are my darling… you always brought a smile to our hearts and the higher realms will be filled with more light with you dancing, smiling and singing. Om Shanti.” She added a yellow heart emoticon, a tiger one and a folded hands emoji.Also Read - Delhi’s Air Emergency: Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker, Diya Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar Get Vocal About Climate Change

Dia Mirza’s post for her niece Tanya Kakde:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)



Dia Mirza’s friends from the industry took to her comment section to mourn the loss of Tanya. The 21-year-old was a step-daughter of Feroz Khan. According to RGI Airport police, Tanya, a beautician, was with Mirza Ali and Diya. Mirza was driving the car rashly, as per the reports. “The sunroof of the car was open. When the vehicle overturned, Tanya suffered a severe head injury. She also sustained a severe injury in her right hand. Tanya was rushed to Osmania General Hospital for treatment, but she has been declared brought dead by doctors,” RGI airport inspector R Srivinas told Times of India. Also Read - Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon 2015: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis watches Gulshan Grover, John Abraham, Ayushmann Khurrana at SCMM 2015 - In Pics

Tanya was a makeup artist and once she did Dia Mirza’s makeup for an award function. Also Read - Dia Mirza goes floral at Swades Foundation Fundraiser event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Kakde (@tanyaakakade)



May her soul rest in peace.