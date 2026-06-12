Did Aamir Khan try to resolve Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 controversy? Ashoke Pandit reveals details

Ashoke Pandit has made fresh claims about the Don 3 controversy, revealing Aamir Khan's alleged involvement in trying to calm tensions. His remarks have reignited discussions about responsibility, financial losses and the challenges facing big Bollywood productions.

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Ashoke Pandit reveals Aamir Khan’s behind-the-scenes role in Don 3 (PC: Twitter)

The controversy surrounding Don 3 continues to remain a talking point in Bollywood even after the non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh was withdrawn. While reports about the actor’s alleged exit from the highly anticipated franchise have been circulating for months, a fresh revelation from FWICE chief adviser Ashoke Pandit has now brought Aamir Khan into the discussion. According to Pandit, several people from the film industry attempted to settle the matter before it escalated further, and Aamir Khan was among those who reportedly tried to mediate. His remarks have once again put the spotlight on one of Bollywood’s most talked-about production disputes.

Did Aamir Khan try to resolve the Don 3 dispute?

Speaking about the controversy, Ashoke Pandit claimed that multiple industry members tried to find a solution before the issue reached the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). He specifically mentioned Aamir Khan as one of the people who allegedly made efforts to resolve the conflict between the parties involved.

According to Pandit, despite these attempts, no resolution could be achieved. He stated that the matter eventually landed before FWICE after complaints were made by the film’s producer and director regarding financial losses linked to the project.

What did Ashoke Pandit reveal about the reported losses?

Pandit said that the filmmakers informed FWICE they had already invested nearly Rs 45 crore in pre-production work and were preparing to begin shooting when the lead actor allegedly stepped away from the project shortly before production.

He further claimed that FWICE repeatedly contacted Ranveer Singh seeking his version of events. According to Pandit, reminders were sent for almost one-and-a-half months but no response was received. The federation later examined documents and auditor reports submitted in connection with the case. Pandit stressed that no professional in the film industry should be able to leave a committed project at the final stage without accountability. He added that if money has been spent because of a commitment then those losses should ideally be reimbursed.

What is the Don 3 controversy about?

The dispute began after reports suggested that Ranveer Singh had exited Don 3. The actor was announced as the franchise’s new lead in 2023 following Shah Rukh Khan’s successful run in Don and Don 2. Industry reports later suggested differences had emerged between Ranveer Singh and the film’s makers, including Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Following the success of Dhurandhar, reports claimed that Ranveer decided to step away from the project, resulting in production delays and financial setbacks.

Why was the non-cooperation directive withdrawn?

The matter took another turn when FWICE eventually withdrew its non-cooperation directive on June 3. The decision reportedly followed discussions involving producers and major industry bodies including the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association, Producers Guild of India and CINTAA.

For now, the Don 3 controversy may have cooled down officially, but Ashoke Pandit’s latest comments and the mention of Aamir Khan’s alleged intervention have ensured that the debate remains very much alive within the industry.