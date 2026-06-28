Did Akanksha Chamola hint at marital issues with Gaurav Khanna months ago? Her old post resurfaces after divorce reveal

Akanksha Chamola’s old social media post has resurfaced after she announced her divorce from Gaurav Khanna on Lock Upp 2. Interestingly, she had hinted separation earlier this year.

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Akanksha Chamola and Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha Chamola has been making headlines ever since she revealed on the first episode of Lock Upp 2 that she and her husband, Gaurav Khanna, are heading for divorce. Chamola also shared that she and Gaurav have been living separately for a year now. While the announcement surprised many fans, an old social media post by Akanksha from earlier this year is now drawing fresh attention. Back in January 2026, Akanksha had shared a cryptic note in Hindi that read, “When a relationship is built only on needs, it is the heart that is always sacrificed.” At the time, many social media users linked the post to her marriage and speculated that there was trouble between her and Gaurav.

However, Akanksha had immediately dismissed those assumptions. But now, if we look at the whole story, she was separated from Gaurav.

In an interview with Bombay Times, she clarified that the post had nothing to do with her personal life and was actually connected to promoting one of her upcoming projects. She had said that people misunderstood the message and created unnecessary rumours. Akanksha explained that she does not believe in discussing personal matters publicly and felt the reactions were exaggerated.

Following the post, she also faced trolling online. Many users connected the speculation to an earlier discussion around parenthood, especially after Gaurav had openly spoken about wanting to become a father while Akanksha was not ready for motherhood.

Responding to the criticism at the time, Akanksha said she had always been honest about her views. She added that Gaurav usually stayed more guarded because he wanted to protect her from public judgment. She also mentioned that their age difference gave him a different perspective and understanding.

Akanksha Chamola announces divorce from Gaurav Khanna

Akanksha revealed on Lock Upp show that she and actor Gaurav Khanna have decided to separate and are moving towards divorce. She said the decision was mutual and that they had been discussing it for quite some time. “Okay, so me and Gaurav are getting a divorce. Yeah, we’ve been separated, living separately for the last one year. It wasn’t public, but that’s my secret.”She went on to clarify that the decision was mutual and that there is no bitterness between them. “It was a mutual decision. We’ve been sitting on this for the last one year. Things are not bad between me and Gaurav. We still talk to each other”, Akanksha said.

Chamola also revealed they don’t see their future together. According to Akanksha, they still talk and respect each other, but they realised they are not the right life partners because both want different things from life. She added, “We both don’t think that we are compatible as partners because we both see very different futures, and unfortunately, it’s not with each other. So, there’s no bad blood between us.”