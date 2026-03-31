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Did Akshay Kumar once save Lara Duttas life? Actress recalls terrifying near-drowning incident: I sank like…

Did Akshay Kumar once save Lara Dutta’s life? Actress recalls terrifying near-drowning incident: ‘I sank like…’

A wave, a near-death moment, and Akshay Kumar’s quick action, Lara Dutta shares the scariest day of her life.

We often hear about tough shoots and risky scenes in Bollywood, but sometimes, things go far beyond acting. Actor Lara Dutta recently shared one such moment from her early career, a day that could have ended very differently if not for her co-star Akshay Kumar. What was supposed to be a simple dance sequence on her debut film set turned into a life-threatening situation within seconds. And even today, the memory still feels unreal.

The incident happened during the shoot of her first film, Andaaz, released in 2003. Lara, who had just stepped into Bollywood after winning Miss Universe in 2000, found herself facing something she wasn’t prepared for. While filming near the water, a strong wave suddenly pulled her into the sea. Recalling the moment, she said, “I went underwater, I was wearing leather clothes, I couldn’t swim, and I sank like a stone.” The situation became serious very quickly. Heavy costume, deep water, and the fact that she didn’t know how to swim, it was a dangerous mix.

Akshay Kumar’s quick reaction saved her

At that moment, Akshay Kumar stepped in without wasting a second. He rushed to help Lara and pulled her out of the water, bringing her safely back to shore. His quick reaction made all the difference. After the incident, Lara suffered hypothermic shock and had to be rushed to the hospital. The shoot was stopped immediately. What could have been just another day on set turned into one of the scariest experiences of her life. The Fear Stayed… But So Did the Lesson

The incident stayed with Lara for years. In fact, when Akshay later suggested her name for the film Blue, she initially refused. The reason? The film involved underwater shooting. She even called him to say no. But Akshay had a simple answer: “Learn to swim.” At first, the idea sounded impossible. Lara laughed about it later, saying she felt “crazy” thinking about learning to dive at the age of 30.

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Lara Dutta’s comeback story

But eventually, she decided to face her fear. Lara learned to swim and dive and went on to be part of Blue in 2009, one of Bollywood’s biggest underwater films. The shoot itself wasn’t easy. Some scenes were filmed with real sharks, making it even more intense. Interestingly, even Akshay had a close call during the film. During a climax scene, he hit his head on a sinking ship and was injured, but managed to continue after treatment.

This isn’t just a behind-the-scenes story. It’s about fear, survival, and pushing yourself beyond limits. For Lara Dutta, that one moment in the sea changed everything. And for Akshay Kumar, it was another reminder of why he’s often called Bollywood’s real-life action hero.

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