Did Amitabh Bachchan Deny Hospitaisation Rumours and Call it ‘Fake News’? Here’s What The Viral Video Suggests

In the video, a paparazzo inquired about Amitabh Bachchan's health. Initially, he responded by gesturing with his hands to indicate that everything was fine. Here's what unfolded thereafter.

Amitabh Bachchan made headlines on Friday when a report claimed that the actor had been hospitalised at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Hospital. However, hours after the report a close source India.com confirmed that the actor is doing fine and is at home in Jalsa. Now, another report is doing rounds on the internet which claimed that Amitabh called reports of his angioplasty ‘fake news.’ A video of the actor from the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Mumbai emerged online where Big B can be seen saying ‘fake news.’

What was the matter?

In the brief clip, as the actor made his way out of the stadium, a paparazzo asked him about his health. At first, Amitabh made a gesture with his hand that everything was fine. He then leaned in and said, “Fake news”. The actor smiled, nodded, and departed. Amitabh was accompanied by his son, the actor Abhishek Bachchan, to the match. According to reports, he underwent a procedure, speculated to be either for a clot in his leg or a blocked artery.

Take a look at the video here:

What did the reports about Big B say?

On Friday, a report by ABP News started to circulate which claimed that the actor went to the hospital after he complained of shortness of breath. He was admitted to the hospital and subsequently underwent a medical procedure. According to a report from The Indian Express, ‘Doctors at Kokilaben Hospital confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan underwent an angioplasty’ early on Friday.

However, a source close to India.com said, “Bachchan has been doing well and is at his home in Jalsa as we update our readers about his health. He is feeling absolutely fine and has not experienced any issues whatsoever.” The rumours regarding his hospitalisation are baseless. More details on the same are awaited.

