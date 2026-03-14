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Did Anil Kapoor reject a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Actor opens up about missing Aditya Dhar’s film

Anil Kapoor says he was offered a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge by filmmaker Aditya Dhar but declined the role to honour a prior commitment, stressing that professionalism matters more than opportunity.

Published date india.com Published: March 14, 2026 11:04 AM IST
email india.com By Shiwani email india.com
Did Anil Kapoor reject a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Actor opens up about missing Aditya Dhar’s film

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Shiwani

Shiwani

Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, covering entertainment and lifestyle. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop cultur ... Read More

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