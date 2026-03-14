Did Anil Kapoor reject a cameo in Dhurandhar: The Revenge? Actor opens up about missing Aditya Dhar’s film

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has revealed that he was approached for a cameo appearance in the highly anticipated sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge. However, despite being interested in the opportunity, the actor had to turn it down because of an earlier professional commitment.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Kapoor shared that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had personally reached out to him for a small but important role in the film. While the offer excited him, the actor said he chose to stay true to the dates he had already promised to another filmmaker.

According to Kapoor, sticking to professional commitments has played a major role in shaping his decades-long career in the industry.

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Here’s what Anil Kapoor said:

Speaking about the decision, Kapoor emphasised that professionalism is just as important as talent in the film industry. He explained that he could not cancel an already scheduled project simply to take up a new opportunity. “Yes, Aditya came to me for Dhurandhar 2. He wanted me to do a small cameo in the film. But the reason I am what I am today is because of my professionalism and my commitment. That’s very important, only talent cannot make you what you are,” he said.

The actor further revealed that he had already allocated those dates to another filmmaker, making it impossible for him to join the project.

“At that time, I had already committed those dates to another filmmaker. I told Aditya, ‘I would have loved to do this cameo, but I’m already committed.’ He is releasing the film now, and it’s a fantastic film. It’s my loss, but it’s okay,” Kapoor added.

Anil Kapoor hopes to work with Aditya Dhar in future

Despite missing out on the cameo, Kapoor expressed his admiration for Dhar and his work. He also said he hopes the two will collaborate on a project in the future. Explaining his perspective, Kapoor said that professionalism works both ways in the industry. If he were to cancel dates with one filmmaker to work with another, it would set the wrong precedent.

“At least I know in the back of my mind that it can happen to him as well – there could be another filmmaker who has just delivered a big blockbuster and offers me something when I’m already committed to Aditya. If I then go and do that film and cancel his dates, that would be completely unprofessional,” he said.

All about Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar is a spy action thriller that was released in December last year and went on to become a massive box-office success. The film stars Ranveer Singh in the lead and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera and Danish Pandor.

Set in Lyari in Karachi, the story revolves around covert intelligence operations against the backdrop of major geopolitical events, including the Kandahar plane hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film reportedly earned over Rs 1300 crore worldwide, turning it into one of the biggest action blockbusters in recent years. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19.

Anil Kapoor’s recent release

Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in Subedar, directed by Suresh Triveni. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 5 and features actors like Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Radhika Madan, Aditya Rawal and Faisal Malik in key roles.