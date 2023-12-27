Home

Did Ankita Lokhande Admit Husband Vicky Jain Tried to Slap Her? Here’s What We Know?

In a recent video clip, Ankita Lokhande can be accepting that her husband Vicky Jain tried hitting hit on the national television.

Ankita Lokhande accepts husband Vicky Jain tried hitting her.

Bigg Boss 17 Latest: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s relationship has been going through a tough time. The couple, who tied the knot on December 14, 2021, is currently a part of India’s most famous reality TV show, Bigg Boss 17. Ever since the duo stepped into the BB 17 house, they have been making headlines due to their relationship. Recently, Vicky shook the entire audience when he tried raising his hand to his wife, Ankita. Now, in the latest video clip, Ankita can be seen accepting that her husband tried hitting her on national television.

In a recent promo, Vicky and Ankita can be seen getting engaged in an argument as they lie next to each other. During their discussion, Vicky reminds Ankita about the presence of national television, saying that both of them need to maintain a level of respect. Jain in the clip can be heard saying, “Thoda izzat ka khayal rakh, ghar vale dekhte hain (Consider some dignity; family is also watching the show).”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In response, Ankita can be seen making a hand gesture alluding to their earlier incident and says, ‘Ghar wale ne dekha na (Family members have also seen it).’ The cryptic conversation has fueled the fire of Ankita and Vicky’s earlier encounter.

A few days earlier, the audience on national television witnessed Vicky trying to slap Ankita while the former was involved in a heated argument with Abhishek Kumar over food items. Amidst Vicky’s conversation with Abhishek, actor-wife Ankita Lokhande was also attempting to engage in the discussion, during which Jain got up furiously, making a hand gesture to slap Ankita.

After the clip went viral, several fans started to lash out at Vicky and called him toxic for his actions. Meanwhile, in the November episode of BB 17, Ankita and Vicky had a chance to talk to their mothers. Vicky’s mother vented her frustration about the ongoing disputes between him and Ankita within the Bigg Boss house, pointing out occasions where Ankita reportedly kicked him and hurled slippers at him.

