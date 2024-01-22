Home

Entertainment

Did Anushka Sharma Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony? A Leaked Photo Says So, Check Netizens Reactions

Did Anushka Sharma Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony? A Leaked Photo Says So, Check Netizens Reactions

Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma has become the talk of the since her viral image of attending the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Fans claim that Anushka Sharma attended the event.

Did Anushka Sharma Attend Ram Mandir Inauguration Ceremony?

Ayodhya: The Ayodhya Ram Mandir Event has become the topic of conversation all across India. There is a lot of curiosity surrounding the absence of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma from the event. Despite receiving invitations and being categorised as a VVIP guest, the cricketer was nowhere to be seen attending the grand inaugural ceremony. Many Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, and Kangana Ranaut marked their presence in Ayodhya. While netizens on social media claimed that Anushka Sharma had attended the rituals held in Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Here’s what netizens shared on social media.

Trending Now

Netizens Claim Anushka Sharma Attended Pran Pratistha of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

A viral image has been making rounds on the internet where netizens claim Anushka Sharma attended the grand ceremony of Ram Mandir held in Ayodhya. However, there has been no official post by the Bollywood diva shared on social media. This has made netizens curious if Anushka had attended the event or not amid her pregnancy rumours.

You may like to read

Take a Look At What Netizens Share On X (Twitter)

Fans on X (Formerly known as Twitter) claimed that the Bollywood actress had attended the event. A user on the social media platform wrote, “100% She is Anushka (sic).”

Another X user commented, “Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were not present in Shree Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha due to a family emergency and Kohli withdrew from the first two Tests. Hope everything is fine with Kohli and his family. Hopefully, Anushka is pregnant otherwise it could be a serious matter (sic).”

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were not present in Shree Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha due to family emergency and Kohli withdraws from the first two Tests Hope everything is fine with Kohli and his family. Hopefully Anushka is pregnant otherwise it could be serious matter. pic.twitter.com/fBVUJtlZtK — Kevin (@imkevin149) January 22, 2024

The third fan mentioned, “Anushka Sharma is there so it means Virat Kohli is also there. Stop dragging Kohli in everything man and enjoy this historical day (heart emoji) (sic).”

Anushka Sharma is there so it means Virat Kohli is also there Stop dragging kohli in everything man and enjoy this historical day.❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/XqQebgPSzj — Kevin (@imkevin149) January 22, 2024

A fourth X user tweeted, Anushka Sharma there? (sic).”

The fifth user confirmed the claim and wrote, “She is Anushka Sharma I’m damn sure now (fire emoji) (sic).”

She is Anushka sharma im damn sure now 🔥 pic.twitter.com/oVASrvvItT — ANSH. (@KohliPeak) January 22, 2024

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.