Did Anushka Shetty Double Her Fee For Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty? Here Is What We Know

Anushka Shetty who will be returning to the big screen after a long time with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty has reportedly doubled her remuneration for the forthcoming drama.

Anushka Shetty remuneration for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Telugu diva Anushka Shetty enjoys a massive fan following, especially among South cinema lovers. Despite her craze among cinephiles, the actress chose to stay away from the big screens after her 2020 release, Silence. Now, the star is all set to make a comeback after 3 years with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, and as expected, movie buffs are unable to contain their excitement. As the project is scheduled to hit cinema halls on September 7, a new buzz is making rounds around the highly-awaited flick. It is being said that the Bahubali actress has charged double her previous salary.

How Much Did Anushka Shetty Charge For Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty?

If latest reports are to be believed, Anushka Shetty has doubled her fee for her next, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The grapevines suggest that the diva ended up charging Rs 6 crore for the film. However, no official confirmation in this regard has been made till now. Prior to this, the star is believed to have been charging Rs 3 crores for her films. With this development, Anushka Shetty has reportedly become one of the highest-paid female actresses from the South film industry.

All About Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

For the unversed, Anushka Shetty will be seen essaying the role of a Chef in Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. If the previews are any hint, her character is keen on having a child but does not want to get married. The trailer of the film was recently released. The project is touted to be a love tale between two contrasting personalities. Aside from Anushka Shetty, Naveen Polishetty has also been roped in as the lead in the drama. He will play a stand-up comedian in the next.

Made under the banner of UV Creations, the film will be directed by Mahesh Babu P. Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty enjoys a stellar starcast with Jayasudha and Murali Sharma in prominent roles. As far as the music of the film is concerned, composer Radhan has provided the tunes for the flick.

Slated to be out in multiple languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty will be locking horns at the box office with Atlee’s directorial Jawan features Shah Rukh Khan and lady superstar Nayanthara as the lead pair.

