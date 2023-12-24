Home

Did Arbaaz Khan Confirm Second Wedding With Shura Khan? Watch His Cryptic Reaction Here

Arbaaz Khan hints at second marriage with makeup artist Shura Khan. It is reported that the wedding will take place today, December 24. Watch the video.

Speculation abounds as actor Arbaaz Khan is rumoured to be marrying once again. Reports suggest an intimate wedding ceremony of Arbaaz with makeup artist Shura Khan today, December 24. While maintaining a tight-lipped stance on the matter, Arbaaz made an appearance at the Umang 2023 ceremony, where paparazzi captured an intriguing moment. In a video circulating online, Arbaaz Khan, strolling the red carpet, received congratulations on his alleged impending nuptials. Despite expressing gratitude, he discreetly gestured silence, placing a finger on his lips, when probed about wedding specifics.

It all started when a pap asked Arbaaz, “Kal kitne baje aana hai?”. To which, the actor replied with his finger on the lip.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Last week, insider sources hinted at the couple’s serious commitment, affirming an imminent low-key celebration surrounded by close family and friends. The duo’s romance reportedly blossomed on the sets of Arbaaz’s upcoming film, Patna Shukla, slated for a possible release next year.

Who is Shura Khan?

Arbaaz and Shura are deeply committed to their relationship and are planning to tie the knot today. The ceremony is expected to be an intimate affair, attended by family and a select few close friends, the report stated. Shura Khan, recognized for her makeup artistry, has notably worked with luminaries like Raveena Tandon and her daughter, Rasha Thadani.

Arbaaz Khan’s prior marriage to Malaika Arora spanned 19 years before their separation announcement in March 2016 and official divorce in May 2017. The former couple shares a son.

Following his divorce, Arbaaz was romantically linked with Giorgia Andriani, confirming their relationship in 2019. However, recent rumors of a split surfaced last year, affirmed by Andriani in an interview where she expressed enduring sentiments for Arbaaz.

As whispers grow louder about Arbaaz Khan’s alleged impending marriage, the Bollywood fraternity and fans await official confirmation, eagerly anticipating further details on this possible new chapter in the actor’s personal life.

