Did Arijit Singh reject Aamir Khan’s plea to continue playback singing? Actor says he ‘tried his best’

The singer clarified in a note on his private X account that he is not quitting music. He is only leaving playback singing behind. His focus now is Indian classical music, something he has always loved quietly, away from the glare of commercial cinema.

And he has already begun walking that path.

A classical turn on a Kolkata stage

Days after the announcement, Arijit appeared on stage at Kolkata’s Netaji Indoor Stadium with sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar. The performance was simple, intimate and deeply rooted in classical tradition. He later admitted he felt “nervous” stepping into that space.

Music producer Meghdut Roy Chowdhury, who met Arijit backstage, shared an observation that quickly went viral.

“He wasn’t in a bubble of fame. He walked in quietly, touched Pt. Bikram Ghosh’s feet in true guru-shishya parampara and spoke like someone who is still learning every day. No ego, only devotion,” Meghdut wrote.

He added, “He’s not done with music. He’s done with music being a machine. He’s choosing art over algorithms.”

Aamir Khan tried, but Arijit had decided

Aamir Khan met Arijit in Murshidabad during the recording of Ek Din, a film Arijit had committed to before his announcement.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed, “I wasn’t there to convince Arijit not to quit singing for films. Though I did try my best to make him reconsider, it was in vain. He seems to have made up his mind.”

Aamir also shared, “The film has five songs, and he sings all of them. He has absolutely nailed them. Such a talent, and such a lovely person. It’s sad for films and for all of us who are his fans.”

On Instagram, Aamir wrote, “Thank you, Arijit, for lending your voice to our film Ek Din. The four days spent with you, your family, and your team felt magical.”

A screenshot from Arijit’s private X handle, WhoamI, added more clarity. When a fan asked if they would still see Arijit collaborate with Mithoon, Mohit Suri or Amaal Mallik, he replied, “Ya, but without films.”

When another fan requested a song with Amaal, Arijit simply wrote, “Happening.”

Soon after, Amaal Mallik began trending as fans celebrated the return of the hit duo behind Sooraj Dooba Hain, Soch Na Sake and Roke Na Ruke Naina.

The industry reacts

Independent musicians like Lucky Ali and Palash Sen have supported Arijit’s decision. Palash once said, “Sadly, our country does not have a music industry. We have a film industry of which music is a part.”

Perhaps Arijit feels the same.

He is not walking away from music. He is walking towards the kind of music he truly wants to make — even if it means saying no to Aamir Khan and goodbye to Bollywood playback.