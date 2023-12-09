Home

Did Big B Unfollow Aishwarya Rai on Instagram Post Archies Screening? Here’s What We Know

Various media reports claim that Amitabh Bachchan has followed his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan only follows 74 people. On the other hand, Aishwarya only follows her husband Abhishek.

It’s a regular occurrence for Bachchan to dominate headlines throughout the day. However, this time, fans were taken aback when various reports from different media portals suggested that Amitabh Bachchan had unfollowed his daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, on Instagram. Multiple media outlets claim that Big B and Aishwarya are no longer connected on the social media platform.

This news emerged shortly after the entire Bachchan family attended the premiere of Agastya Nanda’s debut movie, The Archies, in Mumbai. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan follows only 74 people including Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Virat Kohli, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda among others.

The revelation of both actors not being connected on social media sparked a storm of speculation. Some asserted that the actors had never followed each other in the first place. On the other hand, some users speculated that due to the privacy settings of Amitabh Bachchan, only the actor can see who he follows. However, there is no official confirmation regarding whether Big B unfollowed Aish or not.

Simultaneously, other rumours circulating on the internet have left several fans shocked. Different media reports suggest that Aish and Abhishek are on the verge of separation. However, no official announcement regarding the same has been made.

At The Archies premiere, the entire Bachchan family was seen flaunting their million-dollar smiles as they posed for the paparazzi. Recently, another video of Aishwarya surfaced online, where the actress can be seen adorably teasing Agastya as he posed for the paparazzi. In the video, Aishwarya was seen advising Aditya to get used to the paparazzi and their attention.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in the historical action drama Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film was released on April 28, 2023, and also featured Sara Arjun, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram, and Sobhita Dhulipala in key roles.

