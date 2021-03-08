Bigg Boss 14 contestant Abhinav Shukla won millions of hearts with his stint. The actor who was seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, played well in the show. He raised the bar to an unprecedented level in terms of maturity, control, dignity and patience. Abhinav was in the headlines for his and his wife Rubina Dilaik’s tiff with Rakhi Sawant. The actor even had an emotional breakdown claiming that he trusted Rakhi but she showed her true colours. However, after the show ended, the top contestants were approached for work and it has been reported that Abhinav Shukla might do a Karan Johar project. Also Read - 'Itni Jealousy'! Rubina Dilaik Gives Shoutout To Aly Goni Sans Jasmin Bhasin For His New Song ‘Tera Suit’, Fans Get Furious

A report has been filed by Tellychakkar.com, stating that Abhinav Shukla might work with Dharma Productions. Shukla has done several films such as Roar: Tigers Of The Sunderbans, Aksar 2 and Luka Chuppi. It will be a huge comeback for Abhinav Shukla if the above rumour comes out to be true. As of now, there is no confirmation on the new project he has bagged.

Abhinav Shukla was eliminated from the show a week before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 14. His fans were shocked with the mid-week elimination and even started the trend ‘Abhinav deserves finale’. One of the users wrote: “We are also shocked.. Sach me Ham sabhi fan’s ko proud hai humare ia GREAT hero par.. jisne aaj tak ki bigg boss history me NO. 1 par har dil me jagah banayi hai.. We want abhinab back #Rubina #Rubinav #Abhinav”. Another user wrote: “Man of his words, true gentleman”.