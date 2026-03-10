Did Dhurandhar star Sara Arjun mock Yash’s Toxic? Father Raj Arjun reveals the truth behind viral post

A social media post involving actress Sara Arjun has triggered a wave of online discussion just days before the release of her upcoming film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The post, which quickly went viral across platforms, claimed that Sara had taken a dig at Kannada superstar Yash and his upcoming film, Toxic. The controversy began after a message surfaced online that read, “No toxicity, only Dhurandhar.” Several users interpreted the statement as a subtle jab at Yash’s film, leading to heated debates among fans of both actors.

As the speculation gained momentum on social media, many users began sharing the post widely, assuming it had been made by the actress herself. However, the truth behind the viral message appears to be very different.

Raj Arjun calls viral post ‘fake’

Putting the rumours to rest, Sara Arjun’s father and actor Raj Arjun has now clarified that the viral post is completely fake. Speaking about the issue, Raj Arjun explained that his daughter does not even use the social media platform where the post was allegedly shared. He clarified that Sara Arjun is not active on X, formerly known as Twitter, making it impossible for her to have written the viral message.

Raj Arjun also urged people not to believe or circulate unverified claims online. According to him, spreading such rumours can unnecessarily create misunderstandings within the film industry.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

He further emphasised that the entertainment industry functions like a close-knit community and artists should not be pitted against one another based on false narratives circulating online.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge release date and cast

The controversy comes just ahead of the release of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film features a strong ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. Apart from Sara Arjun, the film also stars Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

The sequel aims to expand the scale of the franchise, promising more action, drama and larger-than-life storytelling compared to the first film.

Why Toxic and Dhurandhar won’t clash at the Box Office

Interestingly, Dhurandhar: The Revenge was initially expected to clash at the box office with Yash’s highly anticipated film Toxic. Both films were originally scheduled to release on March 19. However, the makers of Toxic later decided to postpone the film’s release to June, reportedly due to ongoing geopolitical tensions in Gulf countries that could impact the market.

On the other hand, reports suggest that Dhurandhar faced restrictions in Gulf regions, which may affect its international box-office prospects. Despite these developments, the makers appear confident about the film’s domestic performance.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge to release as a Pan-India film

Unlike the first Dhurandhar, which was released only in Hindi, the sequel is being positioned as a pan-India project. Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, allowing it to reach a wider audience across the country.

As the film gears up for release, the makers and cast are now hoping that the focus shifts back to the movie itself rather than the social media controversy that briefly grabbed headlines.