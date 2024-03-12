Home

Did Elvish Yadav Send Death Threats To An Animal Welfare Officer? Here’s What We Know

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has yet again landed in fresh controversy where he sent death threats to an animal welfare officer. Read on.

Ghaziabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Sidharth Yadav popularly known as Elvish Yadav has been grabbing headlines since Elvish landed in an ugly fight with YouTuber, Sagar Thakur aka Maxtern. This time Elvish Yadav yet became the talk of the town when recent reports claimed by Filmbeat read that a complaint had been filed against Elvish for allegedly giving death threats to a welfare officer who works at People’s For Animal (PFA) in Ghaziabad. Read on.

Did Elvish Yadav Threaten A Welfare Officer? Here’s What We Know

A new report by the media house claimed that an officer from the People’s For Animal, it is said that the name of the officer was Sourabh Gupta complained the YouTuber in the Nandgram district of Ghaziabad. The report further read that the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner had sent threats via social media to him and his brother, the report lodged by Sourabh against Elvish was related to the snake venom controversy that took place in Noida and since then Sourabh has been continuously receiving death threats from Elvish Yadav.

What Did The Report Read Against Elvish Yadav

The news media further claimed that the complaint filed by Sourabh Gupta held Elvish and his fans responsible for any harm or attack charged on him or his brother. It is to be noted that the police have started to probe this case.

What Exactly Happened At Noida’s Rave Party?

For the unknown, last year Elvish Yadav landed in trouble when an FIR was lodged against the YouTuber. The complaint was given by Maneka Gandhi who was a former politician turned animal activist. She went on to accuse the social media influencer of allegedly supplying snake venom to such rave parties in Noida. However, as soon as the rave party made it to the headlines, Elvish Yadav shared his part of the video where he claimed that he was not involved in such acts. He expressed, “Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai (sic).” Elvish went on to challenge Maneka Gandhi and informed her that he would file a defamation case against Maneka.

This was not the first time that Elvish Yadav has landed in controversies, recently Elvish made it to the headlines when he took on a fight with YouTuber Sagar Shukla. On multiple occasions, Elvish had slapped strangers once in a restaurant, and another incident while he was in Vaishno Devi.

