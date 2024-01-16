Home

Did Esha Deol Part Ways With Her Husband Bharat Takhtani? Here’s What We Know

Bollywood actress Esha Deol became the talk of the town since her divorce rumours fueled on Reddit. Users on the social media platform indicate towards the couple parting ways. Here's what it said.

Did Esha Deol Part Ways With Her Husband Bharat Takhtani? Here's What We Know

Mumbai: Esha Deol, daughter of Hema Malini and Dharmendra, tied the knot with Bharat Takhtani in 2012. Their wedding is still fresh in the memories of many Since then, Esha and Bharat have been an inspiration for couples, with their affectionate social media posts and paparazzi-friendly moments. Esha shared in an earlier interview that she first met Bharat at an inter-college competition, and it was 10 years later that they reunited and rekindled their romance in America. The couple now has two lovely daughters, Radhya and Miraya, and together they make a blissful family. However, the couple is currently making headlines due to a viral Reddit post discussing parting ways.

Users On Social Media State Firm Evidence Of Esha Deol Parting Ways

A Reddit user recently suggested that Esha and Bharat may have parted ways as the actress has not been sharing much about her husband on social media. The user also mentioned that Esha has been spending time celebrating major festivals with her mother Hema Malini and daughters.

Take a look at Viral Reddit Post:

Here’s another post shared by Reddit User

Comment

byu/Narrow-Oil-3976 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

A Fan Mentions Esha And Bharat Don’t Meet Too Often

Comment

byu/Narrow-Oil-3976 from discussion

inBollyBlindsNGossip

However, it is worth noting that Esha and Bharat still follow each other on Instagram. Netizens are sharing their observations, noting that Esha celebrated Diwali with her mother and was seen attending parties alone.

Additionally, Bharat Takhtani was not present at Hema Malini’s 75th birthday celebration. A comment on the post mentioned, “She was seen alone at Diwali parties as well. She usually attended with Bharat. Also, she did not host any Diwali party this year (sic).”

It is important to note that, the information collected is just rumours. The couple hasn’t made any official announcement about parting ways. In June 2023, Esha Deol wrote a heartfelt message to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Bharat Takhtani. She also posted a lovely photo that reflects their deep and enduring love for each other. They have been happily married for 11 years.

Take a look at Esha Deol’s Instagram Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol’s Professional Front

The diva in her work front was last seen in her digital debut movie alongside Ajay Devgn’s Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. Esha looks forward to collaborating with Amit Sadh in an upcoming movie.

