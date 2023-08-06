Home

Did Ileana D’Cruz Exchange Rings With Michael Dolan in May This Year? Here’s All You Need to Know

Ileana D'Cruz, who welcomed her baby boy on August 1, got reportedly married to Michael Dolan few months ago.

Ileana D’Cruz gave birth to her first child, son Koa Phoenix Dolan, on August 1, and shared her baby news on August. Now, as per a new report by DNA, the actress is married to Michael Dolan. Last month, Ileana revealed the face of her mystery man on social media.

Is Ileana D’Cruz Secretly Married?

Soon after the actor announced the birth of her baby boy, DNA reported that Ileana and Michael got married four weeks before the actress announced her pregnancy on social media. According to the wedding registry details, the duo exchanged rings on May 13, 2023. However, the wedding venue and other details are not known yet.

In June, without revealing his identity, Ileana had shared a black-and-white blurry picture with Michael, and written in her Instagram caption, “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

Ileana D’Cruz Blessed With a Baby Boy

Ileana D’Cruz on Saturday, August 5, announced that she has been blessed with a baby boy. Taking to Instagram, she posted a picture of her babyboy named ‘Koa Pheonix Dolan’, born on August 1. She expressed this news with her fans on Instagram “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full (sic),” she wrote in the caption of the post. Ileana had announced her pregnancy in April this year and had been flaunting her baby bump on social media since.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official)

