With only a few days to go for Valentine’s day, it looks like Bollywood’s ‘It couple’ Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey, have made their relationship Instagram official. Ananya Pandey, who is currently promoting Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan, shared stunning pictures of her denim look on Instagram. Panday captioned the photos as “blue jean baby #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th.”Also Read - Gauri Khan Gifts Uber Cool Wall Art to Ananya Panday That Looks Like Her Portrait, See Details on it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

Also Read - Ananya Panday-Ishaan Khatter Return From Their Romantic New Year Holiday in Ranthambore, Check Airport Pics

Ishaan was in awe of her pics and left a mushy comment on her Instagram post. “Geeeeeez. Hi stunner :)”, wrote Ishaan. Also Read - Ops! Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter Holidaying Secretly In Ranthambore? Here's What We Know

Ananya took to her IG handle and replied to Ishaan’s comment with a cutesy note. She wrote, “geeeez you cutie (with a heart struck emoji)”.

Fans couldn’t help but speculate if this was Ishaan and Ananya’s way to make their relationship Instagram official. Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter had met while shooting for Khaali Peeli and dating rumours started soon after. From commenting on each other’s social media posts to vacationing together, Ishaan and Ananya are leaving fans curious about their relationship status.

What do you think of this exchange? Sound off in the comments below.