Ishaan Khatter Reveals His First Meeting With Amitabh Bachchan; Deets Inside

Ishaan Khatter revealed during a recent media interaction that he was only two or three years old when he first met the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan on the set of the film Sooryavansham.

One of the rising stars from Bollywood, Ishaan Khatter has made his way into our hearts with his powerful performances in movies such as Dhadak, A Suitable Boy, and Beyond the Clouds. Now, the actor is gearing up for his television show fronted by Hollywood actress Nicole Kidman. Recently, Ishaan Khatter made headlines due to an adorable revelation. Speaking during a media interaction, he disclosed that he was only two or three years old when he first met the legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan. The meeting took place on the set of the film Sooryavansham.

Furthermore, Ishaan Khatter also revealed that Amitabh Bachchan played a crucial role in securing his school admission. He remembered being a toddler as his mother Neelima Azeem was filming Sooryavansham, and since they did not have a nanny, she took him to work with her. As little Ishaan spotted Big B on the set, he started screaming ‘Bale Miyan Bale Miyan’ as he had recently watched the movie. Amitabh Bachchan noticed this, and that turned out to be the foundation of their friendship. Ishaan Khatter further recalled that he even used to pull his beard on the set.

Ishaan Khatter also said that his mother Neelima Azeem was facing a hard time admitting him to a good school. As the actress was keen on getting him admitted to the popular Jamnabai Narsee School, Big B took the initiative to speak to the authorities himself and made sure he got the admission. Ishaan Khatter further revealed that he did not know about this until his mother casually shared it with him one day.

Now, shifting our focus to Ishaan Khatter’s professional commitments. The actor was last seen in Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif starrer Phone Bhoot. Up next, he has been roped in to essay a key role in the upcoming historical drama Pippa. The film is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. He will be seen as Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta in his next. Originally, the venture was expected to release in theatres in December 2022, however, now it has been pushed. The new release date has not been announced yet.

