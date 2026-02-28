Did Kangana Ranaut take a fresh dig at Karan Johar? Says her ‘standards aren’t that low’

Actor-politician Kangana Ranaut has once again found herself at the centre of a Bollywood debate. Known for her outspoken views and long-standing industry rivalries, Kangana reignited her feud with filmmaker Karan Johar and did not stop there. During a public appearance, she also took a veiled swipe at Anurag Kashyap and Aditya Chopra, making it clear that she was not interested in playing along with certain comparisons.

The moment unfolded at the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2026, where Kangana participated in a candid session followed by a rapid-fire round packed with Bollywood-centric questions. True to her style, the actor answered with sharp wit and sharper remarks.

Kangana’s ‘standards’ remark sparks buzz

During the rapid-fire segment, Kangana was asked to choose the better director between Anurag Kashyap, Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra. Instead of naming one, she dismissed the list altogether.

She said, “Meri jo filmmaking aur acting ke liye jo liking hai, mere standards itne low nahi jitne aapke hai. Kam se kam list toh achi banani thi (When it comes to filmmaking and acting, my standards aren’t as low as yours. At the very least, you could have made a better list).”

The remark quickly drew reactions online, with many seeing it as a continuation of her long-running friction with Johar and her broader criticism of Bollywood’s power circles.

Rapid-fire answers: Salman ‘cool’, Ananya ‘better actor’

The session also included lighter moments. When asked to choose between Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan based on friendship, Kangana quipped, “Yeh mere dost kab se bann gaye (Since when did they become my friends?)… But I think Salman is quite cool.”

When the focus shifted to the younger generation, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, Kangana paused briefly before responding, “Let’s go with Ananya Panday.”

A feud that dates back to the ‘nepotism’ debate

Kangana’s friction with Karan Johar is hardly new. The tension famously escalated in 2017 when she appeared on Koffee with Karan and labelled him the “flag-bearer of nepotism” and the “movie mafia.” At the time, she remarked, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you’ll play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie, who is, like you know, very snooty and completely intolerant towards outsiders, flag-bearer of nepotism, the movie mafia.”

Over the years, she has continued to criticise what she calls industry favouritism and the sidelining of outsiders.

What’s next for Kangana Ranaut?

On the professional front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency, where she portrayed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The film received mixed reviews and saw a modest box-office response. She has since begun work on a new project titled Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Whether her latest remarks will spark another round of public exchanges remains to be seen. But if there is one thing Kangana Ranaut has consistently proven, it is that she rarely leaves a microphone without making headlines.