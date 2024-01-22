Home

Entertainment

Did Katrina Kaif Strike Pose In Ranbir Kapoor’s Video? Netizens Call It ‘Cute Moment’- WATCH

Did Katrina Kaif Strike Pose In Ranbir Kapoor’s Video? Netizens Call It ‘Cute Moment’- WATCH

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: A viral video has been making rounds on the internet where Katrina Kaif was spotted striking a pose with Ranbir Kapoor. Fans on social media gave mixed reactions to the video.

Did Katrina Kaif Strike Pose In Ranbir Kapoor's Video?

Ayodhya: Many renowned celebrities made themselves available in Ayodhya to participate in the momentous inauguration of the Ram Mandir. While several images and videos from the consecration ceremony are making rounds on the internet another video went viral during the pran pratistha of Ram Mandir. Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted recording the auspicious occasion on the grand inaugural ceremony of Ram Mandir. While fans were quick to note that in the video shot by Ranbir, Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif also struck a pose. Here’s what netizens found curious in Ranbir’s video.

Trending Now

Katrina Kaif Smiles While Ranbir Kapoor Records Video

During the consecration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. In a widely circulated video captured by filmmaker Subhash Ghai, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen taking out his phone to film the surroundings.

You may like to read

He also included his former girlfriend, Katrina Kaif, who was seated directly behind him with her husband Vicky Kaushal. While Ranbir was recording the video, Katrina smiled at the camera on his phone. Shortly after, Alia also joined in, smiling for his camera.

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Katrina Kaif’s Past Relationship With Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor were in a relationship for approximately seven years, from 2009 to 2016. Katrina is now happily married to Vicky Kaushal, while Ranbir and Alia are also proud parents to their daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Netizens On Social Media Hints At Past Relationship of Katrina and Ranbir

Fans on Instagram flooded the comment section when they saw Katrina smiling at Ranbir’s video. An Instagram user commented, “How did Ranbir take a selfie, who noticed the camera on the side of Katrina (laughing emoji) when Alia was busy talking! (sic).” Another user wrote, “At least took a selfie with Katrina in Ranbir (laughing emoji) (sic).” The third user dropped the comment, “Katrina (laughing emoji) cute (heart emoji) trying to cover her face from the sunlight (heart emoji) (sic).”

Bollywood Stars and Businessmen Tycoons Attend Inaugural Ceremony of Ram Mandir

Many Bollywood celebrities were invited to attend the momentous inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and were seen expressing their enthusiasm. Celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Anupam Kher, Vicky Kaushal, Jackie Shroff, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, and other film celebrities were spotted. Apart from Bollywood stars, multiple business tycoons and CEOs were also invited to be part of the pran protist ceremony held in Ayodhya.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.