Did Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina break up after two years of dating? Heres what we know

Did Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina break up after two years of dating? Here’s what we know

As per reports, Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina part ways after two years of dating. Read inside.

Did Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina break up after two years of dating? Here’s what we know

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always under the public gaze and scrutiny for both their professional and personal lives. One such similar case happened with a young B-town couple, whose speculations of a split have been doing the rounds faster than the confirmation. Yes, the couple that we are talking about is none other than Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina. The couple, who have been linked ever since their debut film, The Archies, have found themselves at the center of breakup rumours. While neither has confirmed nor addressed these rumours, reports suggest that they might have quietly parted ways after dating for nearly two years.

How the relationship rumours first began

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina’s relationship speculations started doing the rounds after the two shared the screen in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. Rumours of their romance first sparked when they started filming the project in 2023, where the two were frequently spotted together both on and off set.

What reportedly began as a friendship gradually became stronger over time. The two were often seen on various occasions and socialising together. Whether it was celebrating birthdays, ringing in New Year’s Eve together, or even sharing pictures from what fans believed were holidays at the same locations.

Subtle hints and a ‘soft launch’ moment

In April 2025, fans believed Khushi subtly confirmed the relationship and even soft-launched her relationship by sharing pictures wearing a pendant featuring what appeared to be the couple’s initials. The move reignited chatter around their equation.

Around the same time, Vedang, in his early interviews, consistently described their bond as that of “just good friends.”

Breakup report and source quote

Now, as per a latest report, the two have broken up. Film journalist Vickey Lalwani quoted a source saying, “It’s over.” The source further added, as quoted by him, “Khushi and Vedang are not a couple anymore, but the reason for the break-up is not known. It’s something that has happened only very recently.”

No confirmation from either side yet

However, despite the speculations, neither Khushi nor Vedang ever officially confirmed the news of their break-up or issued any statement.

