Did Lawrence Bishnoi gang issue death threat to Badshah over ‘Tateeree’ row? Viral post warns rapper after song sparks outrage

Indian rapper Badshah has reportedly received a serious death threat allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, intensifying the controversy surrounding his recently released song Tateeree. The threat surfaced through a Facebook post from an account named Randeep Malik Anil Pandit, which claimed to represent members associated with the gang. In the post, the user warned the rapper of dire consequences, alleging that he had already been cautioned earlier through a phone call.

The message quickly spread across social media, sparking concern among fans and drawing attention to the already heated debate around the song’s lyrics.

Viral post claims direct threat to the rapper

The Facebook post contained an alarming statement directed at the singer. The alleged gang member wrote, “Singer Badshah, you tried to spoil the culture of Haryana. Earlier in 2024, we showed you a trailer at your club; this time we will shoot you directly in the forehead.”

The post also attempted to link the group to a recent shooting incident at the office of Garry and Shanky in Panipat. According to the message, the attack was carried out due to alleged involvement in hawala activities.

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The same post warned others who might be connected to similar activities, claiming that strict action would be taken against them.

‘Tateeree’ lyrics trigger massive backlash

The alleged threat comes in the middle of a growing controversy over Badshah’s song Tateeree. The track sparked outrage after some listeners objected to a particular lyric. Critics claimed that the line portrays women from Haryana inappropriately and disrespectfully. Many social media users accused the song of objectifying women and misrepresenting Haryanvi culture.

As the debate intensified online, several voices demanded strict action against the rapper and called for the song to be removed from streaming platforms.

Badshah issues a public apology

Amid the outrage, Badshah addressed the controversy through social media and apologised to those who felt hurt by the song. In his statement, the rapper expressed regret and clarified that hurting people’s sentiments was never his intention. He also reiterated his connection with the state, saying he takes pride in his Haryanvi roots.

Appealing to the public for forgiveness, he wrote, “Aap Haryana ka beta samajh kar maaf karenge.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BADSHAH (@badboyshah)

While the song has now been removed and the rapper has issued an apology, the controversy surrounding Tateeree continues to unfold, with the alleged threat adding another troubling dimension to the ongoing row.