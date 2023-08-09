Home

Mahesh Manjrekar Reveals Why He Left Randeep Hooda’s Film Swantantrya Veer Savarkar

Swantantrya Veer Savarkar is facing legal trouble as Randeep Hooda and producer Sandeep Singh have both claimed their ownership over the copyrights for the story.

Mahesh Majerakar on Randeep Hooda and Savarkar biopic. (Photo credits: Instagram)

Randeep Hooda is presently busy with his next, Swantantrya Veer Savarkar, a biopic on the life of the Hindu nationalist Veer Savarkar. The project also marks the actor’s directorial debut. Initially, Mahesh Manjrekar was supposed to helm the drama, but he later decided to opt out of the flick. Now, during a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the filmmaker revealed that he was going to direct the biopic until Randeep Hooda interfered and tried to make several changes to the movie’s story. Mahesh Manjrekar disclosed that it was due to this reason that he decided to walk out of the project.

Mahesh Manjrekar Claims Randeep Hooda Interfered With Script

Mahesh Manjrekar was quoted saying that Randeep Hooda initially left him impressed with his research on the character. The director revealed, “I met Randeep and I saw that he’s quite sincere and was involved with the subject. We had a couple of meetings. He read several books related to the freedom struggle, World Wars, etc. I found it quite interesting. The first draft was read out to him.”

Mahesh Manjrekar added that Randeep Hooda had his own ideas that he wanted to include in the script. According to him, the actor wanted to include Hitler, the King of England, and the Prime Minister of Britain in the film, and that created an issue. As per Mahesh Manjrekar, Randeep Hooda remained adamant regarding certain changes. He explained that the Highway actor started telling him how he could shoot in a particular way and then put dissolve transitions. However, the director made it clear that he is going to helm the project his way. Mahesh Manjrekar met with the producers and told them that Swantantrya Veer Savarkar won’t be made if both he and Randeep were a part of it. He asked the producers to pick between him and Randeep Hooda. The filmmaker said, “Maybe now they are realising that they made a wrong decision.”

Helmed and co-written by Randeep Hooda, the venture is also facing legal trouble as Randeep Hooda and producer Sandeep Singh have both claimed their ownership over the copyrights for the story.

