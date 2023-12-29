Home

Did Malaika Arora Hint at Breakup With Arjun Kapoor? Check Viral Video

Malaika Arora recently sparked break up rumours with Arjun Kapoor in the recent episode of the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Take a look at what Malaika said in the promo of the show.

Malaika Arora sparks break up rumors with beau Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor always manage to grab headlines for their relationship. Once again, the couple grabbed netizens’ attention when Malaika sparked break-up rumours with beau Arjun. Recently, the Dil Se actress appeared on the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Malaika, who is one of the judges on the dance reality, answered something about her relationship which forced the audience to think that she and Arjun have parted ways.

In the new promo of the show, Farah can be seen asking Malaika since the new year is just around the corner if she is thinking of getting married once again. In response, Malaika’s answer seemingly hinted that she is single and is open to getting re-married. The statement by the actress came just days after her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan.

In the clip shared by Sony TV, Farah can be heard asking Malaika, “In 2024, will you go from being a single parent cum actress to double parent cum actress?” However, the question got Malaika confused, and in response, she asked, “Should I take someone in my lap again? Was this mean?” Malaika replied when Gauahar Khan stepped in and explained, “This means, are you going to get married?” Malaika said she is open to marrying anyone who asks. To this, Malaika responded by saying that she is open to marrying anyone who asks.

“If there is someone then 100 per cent I will get married,” Malaika said. “Koi hai nahi, bahut hai,” Farah assured her. Giving a cryptic reply, Malaika said, “When I say koi hai, Matlab koi puche shaadi ke liye, main kar lungi.” Farah yet again asked her if someone would get married, to which the actress said, “Once bitten, twice very shy.”

Take a look at the video here:

After the video went online, it sparked several rumours stating that Malaika and Arjun are no longer together. Also, Arjun was not spotted celebrating Christmas with Malaika. For the unversed, the duo have been dating for quite some time now. In 2019, the couple went public about their relationship, and ever since then, they have been often spotted together for brunch and dinner dates.

This is not the first time that Arjun and Malaika have been in the news for their relationship. Earlier this year, various news headlines flashed that the actor couple is no more together, and now, Arjun is dating social media influencer-turned-actress Kusha Kapila. However, Kusha Kapila denied the rumours and Malaika and Arjun claimed that they were in a relationship.

