Did Malaika Arora ignore Yogamate Karishma Tanna? Watch Video

Malaika Arora has been hounded by the paparazzi wherever she goes. Recently, while departing from Yoga class, Malaika Arora, like always, waved towards the paparazzi and went straight towards her car. Interestingly, she was seen ignoring her Yoga mate Karishma Tanna.

Malaika Arora and Karishma Tanna are Yogamates. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Undoubtedly, celebrities give fitness the utmost importance and are an inspiration to all. From yoga to sweating out in the gym, celebs hook and jab to maintain their swashbuckling abs and hot bods. A few celebrities have time and again vouched for Yoga and have adopted yoga as a way of life since ages. When it comes to Yoga, how can we not talk about fitness queen Malaika Arora. Known for fitness and fashion, Malaika Arora always shells out fitness goals to her fans. Other than Malaika, Karishma Tanna is also known for doing yoga inversions to improve her flexibility, blood circulation and energy in her fitness journey.

Both Malaika and Karishma are Yogamates in Bandra’s Yoga class. Hotties are often snapped outside the Yoga class together and both of them take a moment to pose for the lenses. Like always, recently the two were seen departing from the Yoga class where Malaika was seen ignoring Karishma.

Malaika Arora ignores Karishma Tanna

Malaika Arora has been hounded by the paparazzi wherever she goes. Recently, while departing from Yoga class, Malaika Arora, like always, greeted the paparazzi stationed outside to capture her. But interestingly, Malaika was seen ignoring Karishma Tanna. She waved towards the paparazzi and went straight towards her car. Both the divas bathed in sweat looked uber-stylish in their gym wear. While Malaika wore a black and white athleisure outfit, on the other Karishma was seen donning a rainbow-coloured jacket and blue yoga pants.

Look at the video below:

Instagram Users Reactions

As soon as the video was shared online, it went viral. Netizens chimed in the comment section and shared their views.

An Instagram user wrote, “Not even seeing and acknowledging each other’s presence being from the same industry. What a farce.”

“Malaika ne bechari Karishma ko ghaas bhi nhi daali (Malaika didn’t even grass poor Karishma),” another account remarked.

On work front, Bollywood diva Malaika Arora will be next seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial Housefull 5. The film will also feature Kriti Sanon, Akshay Kumar, Pooja Hegde and Ritesh Deshmukh in key roles.

