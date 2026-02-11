Home

Did Manoj Bajpayee react to Ghooskhor Pandats title issue? Heres the actual truth

Did Manoj Bajpayee react to Ghooskhor Pandat’s title issue? Here’s the actual truth

Manoj Bajpayee’s team has clarified that the actor did not issue any statement regarding the film’s title controversy. Read what was confirmed and what was misreported.

The internet is filled with quick reactions and viral quotes. In such a scenario, it is easy for statements to be shared without checking whether they are real or not. Recently, a quote attributed to actor Manoj Bajpayee went viral, and many believed he had commented on the controversy around the film title Ghooskhor Pandat. But the truth is different from what many posts suggested.

What was being shared online

A statement was circulating that quoted Manoj Bajpayee saying that India has become a very touchy nation and that people are quick to get offended. The quote also suggested that he was speaking about the title controversy of the film. Social media users started sharing it widely and the message reached many news feeds. The tone of the quote sounded like something the actor might say, which made it even easier for people to believe it.

The actual clarification from Manoj Bajpayee’s team

However, Manoj Bajpayee’s team has clarified that the actor never gave any sort of statement on this issue. They have denied that he spoke to any media outlet or made comments regarding the title controversy. This means the viral quote was not officially issued by the actor. In other words the claim that he reacted to the title issue is not accurate.

What is the controversy about?

The controversy started after the film Ghooskhor Pandat was announced. Some groups raised objections to the title and claimed it hurt religious sentiments. The matter gained momentum on social media and eventually reached the legal stage. FIRs were filed and a petition was filed in court asking for a ban on the film’s release. Later the platform behind the film said they would change the title and removed promotional material from their channels.

More about Ghooskhor Pandat

The crime drama features Manoj Bajpayee as Ajay Dikshit a corrupt senior inspector in the Delhi Police who is nicknamed Pandat. The film is directed by Ritesh Shah and produced by Neeraj Pandey. The ensemble cast includes Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Divya Dutta, Akshay Oberoi, Shraddha Das and Kiku Sharda.

