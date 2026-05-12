Home

Entertainment

Did Mouni Roys husband Suraj Nambiar delete his Instagram account amid cheating allegations and split rumours?

Did Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar delete his Instagram account amid cheating allegations and split rumours?

Online buzz has intensified after reports suggested that Suraj Nambiar may have removed his Instagram account while discussions around his marriage with Mouni Roy continue to trend on social media.

Suraj Nambiar deletes Instagram account (PC: Instagram)

The relationship between Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar has come under public attention after fresh rumours about a possible separation started circulating online. Social media users noticed changes in their digital presence, which quickly led to speculation about trouble in their marriage. The buzz grew stronger when reports claimed that Suraj Nambiar may have deleted his Instagram account while discussions about cheating allegations and divorce rumours continued to spread across platforms.

Suraj Nambiar deletes Instagram amid rumours

The speculation intensified after users claimed that Suraj Nambiar had removed his Instagram account completely. This came shortly after online reports suggested that there could be issues in his marriage with Mouni Roy. According to circulating claims from entertainment reports, allegations of cheating and personal differences have been discussed widely on social media, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

The sudden disappearance of his social media profile has added more curiosity among fans who are trying to understand what is happening between the couple. Many users also pointed out that the couple has reduced their online interactions significantly over the past few months.

Also read: Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar head for divorce? Couple delete latest pics, unfollow each other on Instagram

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Cheating allegations and online speculation

As the rumours gained traction a media report claimed that Suraj Nambiar may have been involved in alleged cheating during the marriage and that he reportedly used Mouni Roy’s fame for personal benefit. These claims have not been verified and remain part of online discussion only.

The increasing speculation has led to debates on social media with some users defending the couple while others believe there could be trouble in their relationship. Despite the noise neither Mouni nor Suraj has addressed the allegations publicly.

Social media activity from Mouni and Suraj fuels breakup buzz

Fans also noticed that Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar no longer follow each other on Instagram. Earlier they often shared photos together but their recent silence on social media has added to the breakup rumours. Mouni’s last post featuring Suraj dates back to 2024 and many of their earlier couple pictures have either been removed or are no longer visible. Reports also suggest that Suraj has deleted all pictures featuring Mouni from his account before deactivating it.

Interestingly Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who is one of the closest friend of Mouni has also unfollowed Suraj Nambiar which further fueled speculation online. However there is no confirmation that this is linked to any personal issues between the couple. Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27, 2022 in a grand destination wedding in Goa. The couple first met in Dubai in 2018 and later built a long distance relationship before marriage.

Also Read: Cannes Film Festival 2026: 15 Indian celebrities who will rule the red carpet; From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Mouni Roy to Karan Johar

More about Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Apart from their personal life the couple also explored business together by launching the ed tech platform Ultimate Gurus and the Mumbai based restaurant Badmaash. They were often seen as a strong celebrity couple balancing personal and professional life. Despite the ongoing rumours there is still no official confirmation about any separation or marital issues. The situation remains based on social media speculation and unverified reports.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.