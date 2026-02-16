Home

Entertainment

Did Nagarjuna reject Dhurandhar? Actor breaks silence on being replaced by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait: I wish I…

Did Nagarjuna reject Dhurandhar? Actor breaks silence on being replaced by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait: ‘I wish I…’

Nagarjuna breaks silence on reports claiming he declined a role in Dhurandhar. Read what he said

Did Nagarjuna reject Dhurandhar? Actor breaks silence on being replaced by Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait: ‘I wish I…’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, where many films come and go every day, some films leave an impact long after the camera rolls. One such film is Dhurandhar. Emerging as one of the biggest successes of recent times, the film has created massive buzz. However, recently the film was again in headlines as reports suggested that Akshaye Khanna wasn’t the original choice for the role of Rehman Dakait. Yes, the rumour further claimed that it was veteran star Nagarjuna who was originally offered the role of the menacing gangster, a role that got Akshaye Khanna widespread acclaim.

As speculation gained momentum, Nagarjuna finally addressed the chatter in a recent interaction and broke his silence on the same.

Nagarjuna addresses the Dhurandhar rumours

During a recent interaction, Nagarjuna responded to claims that he had turned down the role in Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller. Debunking the rumours about Akshaye replacing him, the actor said, “Absolutely not. I was not offered the role, though I wish I was… Dhurandhar is a superb film… Really incredible direction by Aditya Dhar. I loved his earlier film Uri also! Superb acting by everybody in the film, and Akshaye Khanna was terrific… Looking forward to the sequel! Wishing them another blockbuster.”

Akshaye Khanna steals the spotlight

Besides the compelling storyline and great performance by all the crew, it was also Akshaye Khanna’s chilling portrayal of Pakistani gangster Rehman Dakait in Dhurandhar that created massive buzz. Many viewers believe the actor stole the show with his powerful screen presence, with audiences particularly captivated by his viral dancing entry to Flipperachi’s Fa9la in the film.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

About Dhurandhar

Released in theatres on December 5 last year, Dhurandhar quickly established itself as a massive hit. The film features an ensemble cast including Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi.

Set in Karachi’s Lyari town, the Aditya Dhar’s film revolves around covert intelligence missions against the backdrop of major geopolitical and terror incidents such as the Kandahar plane hijack, the 2001 Parliament attack, and the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film has crossed an impressive Rs 1300 crore worldwide, including over Rs 800 crore in India

Sequel already gearing up for a big clash

After gaining massive success, its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19. The second instalment will clash at the box office with Yash’s pan-India film Toxic.

Nagarjuna focused on the milestone project

Speaking of Nagarjuna’s work, he is currently busy shooting for his 100th film. Speaking about the project, he shared, “We are not rushing anything. There is no hurry to complete the film. We want it to be very special. After Dhurandhar, it is clear that the audiences demand international standards of storytelling.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.