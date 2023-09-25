Home

Did Nana Patekar Say No To Leonardo DiCaprio And Russell Crowe’s Body of Lies?

Nana Patekar revealed that he said no to Leonardo DiCaprio's 2008 spy thriller Body of Lies as he did not wish to play a terrorist. He believed that his fans would not like it.

Nana Patekar approached for Body of Lies.

At a time when there is an increasing craze among Bollywood actors to be a part of Hollywood projects, there is a veteran star who turned down a highly promising movie. Nana Patekar was offered a role in the 2008 American spy thriller, Body of Lies, but the Welcome actor turned down the offer. During a recent media interaction, Nana Patekar was asked why he said no to Hollywood films that came his way over the years. Responding to this, the actor revealed that he was not confident about delivering the dialogues in English as he did not have the fluency.

Why Did Nana Patekar Turn Down The Body of Lies?

Nana Patekar said although he could have memorised the lines, he did not like the roles offered to him. He was quoted as saying, “I can’t play a terrorist. People who follow my work or love me see me playing that I wouldn’t like. It was in Leonardo DiCaprio’s film Body Of Lies.”

For the unversed, Body of Lies was directed and produced by Ridley Scott. With Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe as the primary cast, the film saw Mark Strong, Oscar Isaac, and Golshifteh Farahani as the supporting cast. The edge-of-the-seat thriller follows the struggles of the USA and Jordan’s intelligence agencies, CIA and GID, to catch the terrorist, Al-Saleem.

Nana Patekar On His Hollywood Project The Pool

Nana Patekar further talked about his Hollywood project, The Pool. Talking about the American independent film, he said that the makers of the film knew Anurag Kashyap, and when the filmmaker showed them his picture, they approached him for the movie. The actor further revealed that although the makers did not have any money to pay him, he said okay to the drama. The movie went on to bag the Best Critic Award at the Sundance Film Festival.

What’s Next For Nana Patekar?

Up next, Nana Patekar has collaborated with Vivek Agnihotri for the medical thriller, The Vaccine War. The movie shares the real-life tale of developing Covaxin during the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Touted to be India’s first bio-science film, The Vaccine War also stars Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Girija Oak, and Raima Sen in significant roles.

