Did Neena Gupta Refuse To Let Daughter Live-In With Her Ex-husband? Here Is What Masaba Has To Say

Masaba Gupta had tied the knot with producer Madhu Mantena back in 2015 in a civil ceremony. However, the couple parted ways only after four years of marriage in 2019.

Masaba Gupta About Her Mother Neena Gupta. (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Masaba Gupta has not just proved her mettle as a fashion designer but also as a promising actor with the web series Masaba Masaba and Modern Love Mumbai. Aside from her professional life, she has also made headlines for her personal life, The diva parted ways from her producer husband Madhu Mantena in 2019, and now the designer has revealed that her mother Neena Gupta was the one who was most upset after the divorce. During her interaction with Twinkle Khanna for the Tweak India platform, Masaba Gupta said that her mother Neena Gupta blamed herself after the divorce.

Masaba Gupta Wanted To Live In Before Her First Marriage

Masaba Gupta said she wanted to live-in with her ex-husband before getting married, but her mother said didn’t allow it. “I wanted to live-in with my ex-husband before getting married. She said no. She said, ‘I have made this mistake and you are not going to make this mistake. If you are sure about it, just get married.’ The designer continued, “She literally packed my things and sent me over the day the court marriage was done,” the designer added.

Neena Gupta’s Reaction To Daughter Masaba’s Divorce

Talking about Neena Gupta’s reaction to her divorce, Masaba Gupta said that her mother was very conservative during that phase of her life as she did not want her to go through what she had gone through. The designer told Twinkle Khanna that her mom believes it’s her mistake. As per Masaba, Neena Gupta said that she should have nudged her a bit. The actress even went on to accept that she is ‘a bad mother’.

Masaba Gupta further disclosed that she got married because of peer pressure. “Everyone around me was getting married and I thought I would be left behind,” she said.

Masaba Gupta’s Wedding With Satyadeep Mishra

Following her divorce, Masaba Gupta got into a relationship with actor Satyadeep Mishra. After dating for some time, the couple got married in January this year. The nuptials were also attended by her father and West Indies legend, Vivian Richards.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra were also seen sharing the screen in the first season of the web series, Masaba Masaba, which also starred Neena Gupta.

