Radhe Shyam's music release: Radhe Shyam will be released in theatres around the world on January 14th. The movie features Prabhas and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair and we couldn't be more excited. The film will compete with Rana Daggubati and Pawan Kalyan's Bheemla Nayak at the box office. Radhe Shyam is a fantasy romantic drama in which Prabhas portrays a palmist and Pooja Hegde portrays a princess.

The makers who took the Internet by storm by releasing the first single from the movie, are all set to unveil the second single too. "Gear up for one of the best surprises this year Stay tuned at 11 AM tomorrow #RadheShyam" The movie's official Twitter handle stated, and we can't keep calm.



‘Radhe Shyam’ team is currently working on digital promotions.

So, the second single, along with the lyrical video which is currently being edited, is to be revealed in the first week of December. Justin Prabhakaran is in charge of the music composition for ‘Radhe Shyam’.

With unique concepts like reincarnation or time travel on the cards, the movie has been the talk of the town ever since the makers released a teaser, hinting at the crux.

Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, ‘Radhe Shyam’ is currently in the post-production phase. An ensemble cast including Sachin Khedekar, Krishnam Raju, Priyadarshi, Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, and Sathyan will be seen playing key roles in the epic love story.

