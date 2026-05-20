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Did Rajpal Yadav indirectly target Saurabh Dwivedi over his bad acting in Saif Ali Khans Kartavya?

Did Rajpal Yadav indirectly target Saurabh Dwivedi over his bad acting in Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya?

Rajpal Yadav’s latest online activity has triggered discussion among social media users who believe it may be connected to recent debates surrounding the film Kartavya and its reception among audiences.

Rajpal Yadav's subtle dig at Saurabh Dwiwedi (PC: Twitter)

The recent buzz around Kartavya has taken an unexpected turn on social media after viewers started focusing more on its performances and behind-the-scenes reactions than the actual story. The crime thriller starring Saif Ali Khan has been trending since its release on Netflix, but much of the online conversation has shifted toward journalist-turned-actor Saurabh Dwivedi. His acting debut in the film has triggered heavy trolling and meme trends across platforms as audiences continue to dissect his screen presence, dialogue delivery and overall performance style. Amid this ongoing debate, a social media post by Rajpal Yadav has added a fresh layer of speculation online.

Why is Saurabh Dwivedi facing criticism for Kartavya?

Saurabh Dwivedi plays a key antagonist in Kartavya, which is directed by Pulkit and backed by Red Chillies Entertainment. His character is tied to a murder investigation led by Saif Ali Khan’s police officer role. However, many viewers feel his performance looks unnatural and too similar to his real-life journalism style. Social media users pointed out that his tone, body language and speech pattern resemble his interview hosting manner, which made his portrayal less convincing for some audiences.

Clips from the film quickly went viral, leading to memes and sarcastic edits. Several users even joked that his scenes felt like a news debate rather than a crime thriller performance.

What did Rajpal Yadav post on social media?

The controversy gained more attention after Rajpal Yadav shared a series of images on Instagram showing him sitting on a royal styled Maharaja chair. The timing of the post caught attention because a similar chair is seen in Dwivedi’s character setup in Kartavya. Although Rajpal did not mention Saurabh Dwivedi or the film directly fans began linking the post to the ongoing trolling debate.

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Many users felt the post was a subtle reaction to the criticism while others believed it was just a coincidence. However the similarity in visuals and timing kept the discussion alive on social media platforms.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan returns in uniform for Kartavya after Sacred Games – See first look

Is there history between Rajpal Yadav and Saurabh Dwivedi?

The speculation also revived an old moment from the Chetak Screen Awards 2026 where Saurabh Dwivedi was hosting the event. During a live segment he made a sarcastic remark about Rajpal Yadav’s financial struggles while speaking on stage. He said “Rajpal bhai no matter how much the dollar and rupee fluctuate aapko utne hi paise lautane padenge jitne udhaar hain.”

The comment received laughter from the audience but Rajpal Yadav responded calmly without escalating the situation. That moment resurfaced online after Kartavya released leading some viewers to revisit the interaction and debate Dwivedi’s remark.

Also read: Rajpal Yadav says he didn’t go to jail over a Rs 5 crore loan; calls it a ‘matter of principle’

What is Kartavya about?

Kartavya is a crime thriller that follows the story of Pawan played by Saif Ali Khan who is an honest police officer handling a sensitive murder case. The case becomes more complicated when it connects to powerful political figures and media influence. The film explores corruption power struggles and emotional pressure faced by law enforcement officers.

The cast also includes Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari. The series premiered on Netflix on May 15 2026 and continues to attract attention for both its storyline and surrounding controversies.

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