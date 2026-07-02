Did Ramayana makers intentionally release an unfinished teaser? Content creator makes big claim after visiting Ranbir Kapoor-starrer’s sets

Ramayana: In his updated response, the content creator clarified that work on the film's VFX is progressing well. He added that the incomplete footage shown during the set visit has likely been completed by now.

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Ranbir Kapoor in Ramyana (PC -Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana has once again become the centre of discussion, this time because of a claim made by a content creator who recently visited the film’s sets. The creator alleged that the makers intentionally released a toned-down version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Rama glimpse to generate online discussions and criticism, calling it a strategy for “free marketing.” The claim was made by content creator Dhruv Parikshit, who attended a special creators’ day organised by the makers earlier this week. During the event, several digital creators were invited to visit the sets, where they interacted with director Nitesh Tiwari, producer Namit Malhotra and actors Ranbir Kapoor and Yash. After the visit, Dhruv shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram. In the comments section of one of his posts, a follower asked whether the VFX shown to them was still incomplete.



Replying to the question, Dhruv initially said that some of the VFX work was unfinished but praised the team’s vision. He wrote that the scenes shown to the creators reminded him of Avatar and described the world of Ramayana as immersive and visually stunning. He also praised the film’s character designs.



However, it was another part of his comment that quickly grabbed attention online. According to Dhruv, he had spoken to one of the VFX artists working on the film, who allegedly told him that the makers deliberately uploaded an unfinished version of the Lord Rama glimpse. He claimed the team had better-quality shots ready but intentionally released a weaker version because online criticism and debates would generate publicity without spending on marketing. “Yes, it was incomplete. But the vision they have, I genuinely can’t put it into words. The scenes I witnessed there were on the level of Avatar. I’m not exaggerating, they’re truly cooking something wonderful. The character designs and the world of Ramayana feel incredibly immersive.”

The comment quickly went viral across social media platforms. Soon after, Dhruv deleted the original reply and replaced it with another comment. In the updated response, he clarified that the VFX work is progressing well and said the incomplete footage shown during the visit had most likely already been finished months ago. He also praised the character designs once again, saying the film creates a beautiful fantasy world rooted in Indian culture and promised that audiences would enjoy the theatrical experience.

Although the original comment was removed, screenshots had already spread widely online, leading to fresh debate among fans.



Earlier this year, the first glimpse of Ramayana featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama received praise for its scale and ambition. However, several viewers criticised parts of the CGI, visual effects and the design of some of the rakshasas shown in the teaser. At the time, the makers assured fans that the visual effects would be further refined before the film’s release.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey in key roles. The first instalment is scheduled to release ahead of Diwali 2026, while the second part will arrive in theatres a year later.