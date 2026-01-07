Home

Naveen Kaushik reveals about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's equation on the sets of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani after their breakup. Read what he said.

Did Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had a clash on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sets after breakup? Naveen Kaushik reveals, ‘Fight might…’

In the glitzy and glamorous world of Bollywood, celebrities are always under the radar. Whether it is for their personal life or professional life. One such similar situation happened when one of the most beloved couple of Bollywood, Ranbir and Deepika’s parted ways. After their break-up, the two united for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Over the years, speculation has swirled around what really went on behind the scenes. Now, actor Naveen Kaushik, who was part of the film, has finally addressed the rumours.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s Journey Together

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone first crossed paths during the shooting of Bachna Ae Haseeno. What began as a friendship soon turned into a romantic relationship, with the two dating for nearly two years before parting ways in 2010. Despite the breakup, they went on to collaborate in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) and Tamasha (2015), winning audiences over with their effortless on-screen chemistry. While Deepika later married Ranveer Singh in 2019 and welcomed daughter Dua, Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in April 2022, and the couple are parents to Raha.

Naveen Kaushik on their equation on the set

Speaking about the equation the two shared on sets, Naveen Kaushik revealed, “Like everyone else, we also thought a fight might break out at any time, and we were almost anticipating that if something happened, we’d witness it and have some gossip to talk about. But nothing like that happened. They were absolutely professional on set.”

Gruelling shoot, but no personal drama

Naveen further spoke about the challenging shooting conditions and the camaraderie among the cast and crew. He added, “Our shoot was extremely grueling, not because of long working hours, but because of the locations. We were shooting on very steep mountains, sometimes climbing ten feet straight up and shooting there. Despite that, there were always parties with the entire cast and crew in between. They were very cordial and very nice. No sparks was happening, whether romantic or from jealousy. They were very fun to be with and always open to talking with other crews.”

A professional reunion that worked

Directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani emerged as a massive box-office success, earning Rs 318 crore worldwide against a Rs 75 crore budget.

